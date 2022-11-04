Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch? predicted starting XI, head-to-head and preview

LONDON —— Arsenal will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in one of the featured Premier League games this weekend and the following is the predicted starting XI, head-to-head stats, and how to watch the game live on television in the United States. Read More: Who is top scorer in Premier League in 2022?
This matchup is one of the five games on the English Premier League schedule on Super Sunday (6) and fans in the United States can watch the live television broadcast on USA Network and fuboTV, with nbcsports.com providing the live online streaming coverage. Kick-off time for this game is set for 7:00 am ET.
Chelsea head into the fixture in London this weekend hoping to build on the 2-1 midweek Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb after getting thumped 4-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
Arsenal will enter the weekend atop the Premier League standings but could be pushed down one spot if Manchester City beat Fulham on Saturday. The Gunners hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 last weekend in league action and pick up a 1-0 win over Zurich on Thursday to close out their Europa League group fixtures in preparation for this game against Chelsea.
INJURIES: Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kanté, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, and Reece James all out for Chelsea this weekend. Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria remains doubtful for this contest.
For Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe, and Matt Turner are both out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both listed as doubtful for the Gunners.
Both players were in the Arsenal squad in midweek, but Tomiyasu was a substituted in second hald on and then subbed back off late in the game against Zurich and Zinchenko didn’t feature off the bench.
Bukayo Saka who picked up an injury against Nottingham Forest, returned to training ahead of this game and played in the second half against Zurich, and he’s expected to start against Chelsea.
Ben Chilwell is ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury in the Champions League game on Wednesday, so Marc Cucurella is expected to start at left wing-back for Graham Potter’s side.
CHELSEA vs. ARSENAL PREDICTED STARTING XI
CHELSEA 3-4-2-1: Mendy; Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Cucurella; Kovacic, Jorginho; Havertz, Mount, Sterling
ARSENAL 4-2-3-1: Ramsdale; Tierney, Magalhaes, Saliba, White; Xhaka, Partey; Martinelli, Ødegaard, Saka; Jesus
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal are aiming to win three successive Premier League games away to Chelsea for the first time since 1974.
- The Gunners have won three of their past four Premier League fixtures against the Blues. Entering this weekend’s game, Arsenal had only claimed two victories in 17 top-flight meetings (D6, L9).