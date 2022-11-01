Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets: How to watch live tonight?

NEW YORK —— Brooklyn Nets welcome Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night (1) in an early Eastern Conference matchup looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Fans in the United States can watch live streaming coverage on NBA on TNT with TNT Network providing the live television broadcast.

Chicago Bulls (3-4) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-5)

Where: New York

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Watch Live: Watch TNT with TNT Network

LINE: Nets -2; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Brooklyn in Eastern Conference action Tuesday with Nets hoping for successive wins this season for the first time after defeating Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Bulls head into this game on a two-game skid after losing to San Antonio and Philadelphia in back-to-back fixtures. Read More: LA Clippers 95 beat Houston 93; George scores 35 – video highlights and stats

Chicago is 3-4 on the season overall and 3-3 in the Eastern Conference to sit ninth in the league. Brooklyn Nets are not off to the kind of start they would have been hoping for and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-2 league record. They are 2-5 overall on the season.

Brooklyn went 31-21 in Eastern Conference games and 44-38 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 22.3 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

Chicago finished 46-36 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 3.2 blocks, and 12.6 turnovers per game last term.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: day-to-day (knee), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (rest), Coby White: day to day (quadricep), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (spine), Andre Drummond: out (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).