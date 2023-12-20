chloe-kitts,-no.-1-south-carolina-blitz-bowling-green

Sophomore Chloe Kitts scored a career-high 21 points as No. 1 South Carolina routed Bowling Green 93-62 in a nonconference game Tuesday in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Bree Hall added 18 points for the Gamecocks (11-0), Te-Hina Paopao contributed 12 points and six assists and Kamilla Cardoso produced 11 points and five assists.

Morgan Sharps logged a game-high 25 points for the Falcons (6-3). Lexi Fleming added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Amy Velasco posted nine points and six assists for Bowling Green.

An 11-0 South Carolina run, capped by a 3-pointer from Raven Johnson, gave South Carolina a 21-7 lead. The margin was 10 points after the first quarter, 21 at halftime and 31 after three quarters.

The Gamecocks play their final nonconference game at East Carolina on Dec. 30 before opening Southeastern Conference play on Jan. 4 at Florida.

The Falcons travel to face No. 16 Indiana on Friday, then start Mid-American Conference action on Jan. 3 at Central Michigan.

--Field Level Media

