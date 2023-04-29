Cincinnati gets transfer commitment from G/F Simas Lukosius

Guard/forward Simas Lukosius, who played two seasons at Butler, is transferring to Cincinnati.

As a sophomore in 2022-23, Lukosius was one of two players to start all 32 games for Butler. He averaged 11.6 points per game — second on the team and 28th in the Big East. He added 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The 6-foot-7 Lithuania native shot 42.6 percent on the season, 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

He is the most recent addition to the Cincinnati roster. Earlier this week, the Bearcats also picked up a commitment from guard CJ Fredrick, who began his college career at Iowa and played last season at Kentucky.

Both players have two years of eligibility remaining.

