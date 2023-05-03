cincinnati-qb-ben-bryant-transfers-to-northwestern

Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Northwestern. It is the second time Bryant has departed Cincinnati. He was with the

Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Northwestern.

It is the second time Bryant has departed Cincinnati. He was with the program from 2018-20, left for one season at Eastern Michigan before returning to play for the Bearcats last season.

Now he will play for the Wildcats and coach Pat Fitzgerald in 2023.

“Thank you Cincinnati for all you have done for me,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “You will always be home. Thank you Coach Fitz for this incredible opportunity. Let’s get to work.”

Bryant is from La Grange, Ill., just southwest of Chicago, so he grew up in close proximity to the Evanston campus north of the Windy City.

Bryant passed for 2,732 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last season. In his one season at Eastern Michigan, Bryant threw for a career-high 3,121 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

At Northwestern, Bryant will be in a competition with Ryan Hilinski and Brendan Sullivan for the starting job. Hilinski passed for 1,644 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games last season while Sullivan had 589 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

Northwestern went 1-11 in 2022.

–Field Level Media