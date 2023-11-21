cincinnati-seeking-5-0-start-vs.-georgia-tech

Cincinnati is pushing for a prolonged perfect start and a major off-court victory when it hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The Bearcats are 4-0 for the second time in three seasons under head coach Wes Miller, including Sunday’s 90-66 win over Northern Kentucky. Dan Skillings Jr. poured in a career-high 25 points while freshman Day Day Thomas added 20.

After the game, Miller lashed out at the NCAA for its refusal to communicate its reasons for denying transfers Aziz Bandaogo and Jamille Reynolds eligibility to compete.

Bandaogo, a 7-foot native of Senegal, applied to transfer to Cincinnati after playing last season at Utah Valley, the team that eliminated the Bearcats in last year’s NIT.

On Monday, the NCAA announced they were reinstating the shot-blocking rim protector after denying his waiver on Nov. 10.

“I’m thrilled for Aziz Bandaogo and can’t wait to have him play for us here at the University of Cincinnati this season,” Miller said Monday. “This process has been incredibly tough on Aziz and our whole team and I’m glad he can now focus on being the best student-athlete he can be for the Bearcats.

“Our hope is the NCAA will do the right thing in Jamille Reynolds’ case, as well.”

Bandaogo has been working out with the team and has been on campus with the Bearcats while waiting on the waiver.

“The day I have long dreamt of has finally come,” he said. “I am grateful that the NCAA has reconsidered my case and granted my immediate eligibility. Ohio is my American home away from home.”

Georgia Tech (2-1) returns to the court from an eight-day layoff. In their last game, the Yellow Jackets were stunned at home, 74-71, by UMass Lowell.

Dallan Coleman led the Yellow Jackets in defeat, finishing with a career-high 24 points. Kyle Sturdivant scored 12 while Miles Kelly added 11 for Georgia Tech, which is playing its first road game after three home games to open the season.

“We’ll learn from this. We just gotta get better,” said Damon Stoudamire after his first loss as Georgia Tech head coach. “We got 28 more of these. I knew what I signed up for and I’m still committed to what I said I was gonna do. We’ll look at the film and we’ll get better.”

