Clemson adds pair of $1M position coaches

Clemson named former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke as the Tigers’ offensive line coach on Monday, and his salary indicates how badly head coach Dabo Swinney wanted him.

Luke is slated to earn $975,000 in 2024, more than double what outgoing OL coach Thomas Austin was paid. Luke’s second-year salary is $1.1 million and he’s scheduled to be paid $1.2 million in 2026.

“I have always had tremendous admiration for Dabo as a man, as a coach and as a leader, and I am excited for the opportunity to help him win another national championship at Clemson,” Luke said Monday.

The Tigers also made a change at defensive ends coach, naming Chris Rumph to the post. The former NFL assistant returns to Clemson, where he was on staff from 2006-2010, and will share the DL coach responsibilities with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

Rumph jumps from $950,000 to $1 million in 2025 on contracts approved Monday in a public board of trustees meeting.

In addition to time as an NFL assistant, Rumph is heralded for his work as a recruiter. In addition to coaching at Clemson, his resume includes multiple elite college programs: Alabama, Texas, Florida and Tennessee.

–Field Level Media