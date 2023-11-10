clemson-battles-uab-after-dominant-season-opener

Clemson will look to keep things rolling on Friday after securing a dominant victory to open their season.

On Monday night, senior P.J. Hall led the Tigers (1-0) with 20 points while Ian Schieffelin added 16 points and a team-leading seven rebounds. RJ Godfrey and Chase Hunter were the only other Tigers to reach double digits in scoring en route to a 78-56 win over Winthrop.

“He’s good, man,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said of Schieffelin. “I just think he’s a good player. Made two out of three 3s. He’s really worked hard. We’ve worked hard with him for a year and a half.”

The Tigers will travel to Asheville, N.C., to take on the UAB Blazers (0-1) in the third annual Asheville Championship.

On Monday, the Blazers dropped their season opener to the Bradley Braves in a 73-71 overtime thriller.

Transfer forward Javian Davis led Andy Kennedy’s team with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Eric Gaines (16 points) and Christian Coleman (11 points) also finished in double figures.

The Blazers’ struggles can be traced back to their 3-of-19 shooting from 3-point range, while the visiting Braves knocked in 10 triples.

“You can’t go 3-for-19 from 3 in your own building and be a good team,” said UAB coach Andy Kennedy after the Blazers’ loss.

The winner of the Tigers-Blazers matchup will advance to face either Davidson or Maryland in a championship matchup.

