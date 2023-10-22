coastal-carolina-qb-grayson-mccall-released-from-hospital-after-hit

Coastal Carolina standout quarterback Grayson McCall was released from a hospital on Sunday after spending the night in Jonesboro, Ark., after being stretchered off the field during Saturday's 27-17 road win over Arkansas State.

McCall was the recipient of a fierce late hit from Arkansas State's Trevian Thomas as he slid to the ground on a 9-yard scramble with 11:40 remaining in the game. He appeared to hit his head on the turf and was down for several minutes before eventually being placed on a stretcher and taken via ambulance to the hospital.

McCall gave a thumbs-up signal while being carted off the field.

The school said Sunday that McCall was on his way back to campus in Conway, S.C.

"As a precautionary measure, Grayson was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and observation last night," the school said in a statement. "He was alert and conscious with movement in all extremities.

"Grayson has been released and is heading back to Conway. He is in excellent spirits and the results of his scans have been very positive. We extend our appreciation for the medical care delivered by Arkansas State and Jonesboro."

The school requested "time and space to go through this recovery process" for McCall, but it didn't divulge the extent of his injuries.

McCall was 24-of-28 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns during the victory. He went over 10,000 career passing yards, finishing the game with 10,005 for his four-year career.

Earlier in the game, the three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year became the Chanticleers' all-time leader in passing yardage, surpassing Alex Ross (9,918 from 2012-15).

This season, McCall has passed for 1,919 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games. He has thrown a school-record 88 career touchdown passes.

Jarrett Guest finished as the quarterback against Arkansas State.

--Field Level Media

