Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State live on ESPN, how to watch

November 3, 2022
    Coastal Carolina has dominated the early minutes of its college football Thursday night clash against Appalachian State at Brooks Stadium. Live television coverage s on ESPN if you are in the USA you can also stream the action live on WatchESPN.com.

    At the time of this report, the Chanticleers (7-1) are leading the Mountaineers 21-7 with 11:00 to play in the second quarter, while the team has tallied 217 yards so far.

    Jared Brown got the scoring going when he ran for a 45-yard touchdown to cap off a three-play and 66 yards drive that took just 1:17.

    Daetrich Harrington run for two yards for a score to tie the game for Appalachian State, but Bryce Carpenter connected with Xavier Gravette to give Coastal Carolina the lead again at 14-7 before Grayson McCall found Sam Pinckney on a 38-yard pass for the Chanticleers to increase their lead by two touchdowns early in the second quarter.

