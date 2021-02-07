College Basketball Scoreboard Today And Highlights: Feb. 6

College Basketball Scoreboard and selected highlights of the Top 25 ranked teams that were in action on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The nation’s top four teams, No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Villanova and No. 4 Michigan were all inactive on Saturday, but there were plenty of action on the day.

College Basketball Today And Highlights

There were quite a few upsets on Saturday and in the midst of that, several powerhouse teams, including Duke and Kentucky continue to trend the wrong way and could be among the idlers next month when March Madness begin.

Without a doubt the biggest surprise Saturday came in the Big 12 matchup between No. 17 West Virginia and No. 23 Kansas, after the Mountaineers (13-5) hammered the Jayhawks (12-7) 91-79.

It was the fifth defeat in the last seven games for Kansas, which will certainly join the likes of Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky outside of the Top 25 when the rankings are released again on Monday.

Also falling on the college basketball scoreboard on Saturday was No. 6 Texas, which struggled to overcome the pressure of an improving Oklahoma State and went down 75-67 in double overtime.

The Longhorns (11-5) have now loss three straight games will definitely take a stumble in the next rankings.

Oklahoma State (12-5), meanwhile, was winning its third game in the last four and will search for another win at Kansas State on Tuesday.

Also going down Saturday was No. 10 Alabama (15-5) which lost to No. 18 Missouri, 68-65, while No. 21 UCLA (13-4) suffered a shocking 66-48 defeat to Southern Cal 66-48.

Meanwhile, No. 25 Drake (18-0) continued its fantastic run this season after beating Valparaiso 80-77 for an 18th successive victory this campaign. The Bulldogs will hunt a 19th in succession against the same opponent on Sunday.

College Basketball Scoreboard – Today

No. 5 Houston (16-2) beat Our Lady of the Lake 112-46. Next: at South Florida, Wednesday.

No. 6 Texas (11-5) lost to Oklahoma State 75-67, 2OT Next: at Kansas St., Tuesday.

No. 9 Oklahoma (12-5) beat Iowa St. 79-72. Next: at No. 17 West Virgina, Saturday, Feb. 13.

No. 10 Alabama (15-5) lost to No. 18 Missouri 68-65. Next: at South Carolina, Tuesday.

No. 11 Tennessee (13-4) beat Kentucky 82-71. Next: vs. No. 22 Florida, Wednesday.

No. 12 Illinois (13-5) beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-60. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Thursday.

No. 13 Texas Tech (14-5) beat Kansas St. 73-62. Next: vs. No. 17 West Virginia, Tuesday.

No. 14 Virginia (13-3) beat Pittsburgh 73-66. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

No. 15 Creighton (14-5) beat Marquette 71-68. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.

No. 16 Virginia Tech (14-4) beat Miami 80-76 OT. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday, Feb. 13.

No. 17 West Virginia (13-5) beat No. 23 Kansas 91-79. Next: at No. 13 Texas Tech, Tuesday.

No. 18 Missouri (13-3) beat No. 10 Alabama 68-35. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.

No. 19 Wisconsin (14-6) lost to No. 12 Illinois 75-60. Next: at Nebraska, Thursday.

No. 21 UCLA (13-4) lost to Southern Cal 66-48. Next: at Washington St. Thursday.

No. 23 Kansas (12-7) lost to No. 17 West Virginia 91-79. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Monday.

No. 24 Purdue (13-7) beat Northwestern 75-70. Next: at Minnesota, Thursday.

No. 25 Drake (18-0) beat Valparaiso 80-77. Next: at Valparaiso, Sunday.

ESPN Latest Updates