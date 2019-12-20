College Football Bowl 2019 Schedule On Dec. 20

DALLAS, TX, Sporting Alert – College football Bowl 2019 schedule kicks off on Friday with two games and both will be streamed live on the WatchESPN app and online.

At the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Jaret Patterson ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Buffalo Bulls (8-5) defeated the Charlotte 49ers (7-6) easily, 31-9 in 2019 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

Meanwhile, at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Kent State and Utah State will face-off in the 2019 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.

Live coverage of this game will be on ESPN2, starting at 7:30 PM ET, with WatchESPN.com providing the live online streaming coverage. TuneIn will be carrying live radio stream.

Quarterback Dustin Crum is having a career year so far for Kent State.

The Flashes (6-6) junior has passed for 2,333 yards with 18 touchdowns and has a pass completion percentage of 68.2.

Jordan Love, who is being regarded as a possible NFL prospect, will lead Utah State’s offense and he comes into the game, having passed for 3085 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Love, however, has thrown 16 interceptions, which is the most in his three years and almost three times more than the previous two years.

The junior was one of three players who were recently cited for marijuana, but a spokesman confirmed that he, along with senior running back Gerold Bright and junior receiver Sean Carter all practiced this week and is expected to play Friday.

Bright is Utah State’s leading rusher with 827 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

In the meantime, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Aggies (7-5) will start with a 64.6 percent chance of winning the Frisco Bowl.

Bowl schedule

Dec. 20

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Charlotte

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau

2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Utah State vs. Kent State

Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

7:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN App