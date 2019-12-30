College Football Bowl Games On Today: No. 9 Florida and No. 24 Virginia Game To Watch

MIAMI, FL, Sporting Alert – No. 9 Florida and No. 24 Virginia will clash in the pick of the college football bowl games on the schedule for Monday, Dec. 30.

The pair will battle for the Capital One Orange Bowl title, with the game time for this one slated for 8:00 pm ET and the action will take place at Hard Rock Stadium here in Miami, Florida.

ESPN will have the television broadcast, while WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App will provide the streaming coverage.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Gators (10-2), who are playing in the Orange Bowl for the first time since the 2001 season, has an overwhelming 81.8% percent chance of winning this game.

Florida has won three straight games heading into this game and four of its last five overall.

The Gators have been inactive since their 40-17 rout of Florida State in Gainesville on Nov. 30.

The Cavaliers (9-4) were beaten 62-17 by No. 3 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game earlier this month.

Virginia is making its first Orange Bowl appearance and is also contesting its first New Year’s Six game in program history.

“We’re a program that is developing, rising, growing and becoming,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “That isn’t ‘become.’ That isn’t ‘has arrived.’ That is ‘arriving.’

“This is a giant opportunity for us. This game means the world to us in terms of growth and in terms of taking the next step for our program.”

Meanwhile, there are three other college football bowl games listed for Monday.

Kicking this off at 12:30 ET is the First Responder Bowl between Western Kentucky and Western Michigan on ESPN live from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX.

Elsewhere, Mississippi State and Louisville will battle at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, for the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, live on ESPN as well and starting at 4:00 pm.

Also at 4:00 pm and live on Fox at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, California and Illinois will meet in the Redbox Bowl.

College Bowl Games Schedule – Dec. 30

What college football bowl games on today? SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

WKU vs. Western Michigan – 12:30pm ET

ESPN/WatchESPN



Franklin Amer. Mort. Music City Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Louisville – 4:00pm ET

ESPN/WatchESPN



Redbox Bowl

California vs. Illinois – 4:00pm ET

FOX



Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia – 8:00pm ET

Clemson is the defending champion, but LSU has been the best team this year