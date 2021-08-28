College football live stream, schedule, times: Aug 28

The 2021 college football season kicks off today with five games, and although none of the ranked teams will be in action, you can expect to see some exciting battles on the opening weekend. Watch all the live television and online streaming coverage.
Saturday’s opening weekend will see games be broadcast on several different television and streaming platforms. Fox Network, CBS Sports Network and ESPN are among the broadcasting. WatchESPN and the ESPN App will also provide streaming coverage for mobile and internet viewers.
Action on Saturday will begin at 1:00 pm ET with Illinois entertaining Nebraska, live on Fox Network. The game, which comes from the Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL, will see Nebraska hunting a third straight win when visiting Illinois.
Meanwhile, at 2:00 pm ET, UConn will travel to face Fresno State in what is expected to be an entertaining battle on CBSSN, before ESPN provides the live coverage of Hawaii at UCLA at 3:30 pm ET.
The game between UCLA and Hawaii will also be streamed live on WatchESPN.com as well as the ESPN App.
Saturday’s final two games on the opening weekend will see UTEP making the trip to New Mexico State for a 9:30 pm kick-off and Southern Utah at San Jose State at 10:00 pm.
Bally Sports AZ will have the live broadcast of the UTEP vs. New Mexico State, while San Jose State vs. Southern Utah will be on CBSSN.
College Football Schedule How To Watch Live
Saturday, August 28
Matchup Time (ET) TV/Mobile
Nebraska at Illinois 1:00 pm FOX
UConn at Fresno State 2:00 pm CBSSN
Hawaii at UCLA 3:30 pm ESPN
UTEP at New Mexico State 9:30 pm Bally Sports AZ / KVIA / FloFootball
Southern Utah at San Jose State 10:00 pm CBSSN