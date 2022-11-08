MIAMI, FL —— Georgia moves up to No. 1 in Week 2 of the College Football Playoff Rankings, released on ESPN live on Tuesday night. READ MORE: Tennessee is No. 1 in Week 1 of 2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Bulldogs (9-0) moved up two places from No. 3 last week to replace Tennessee after beating the Volunteers in the SEC showdown last weekend.

Ohio State stays at No. 2 this week after pulling away late to beat Northwestern last Saturday, while fellow Big Ten contender Michigan is No. 5, and the Big 12 outfit TCU is No. 6 this week.

Meanwhile, last week’s top-ranked team Tennessee is at five, falling four spots in Week 2 of the College Football Playoff Rankings after the disappointing loss to Georgia. Oregon moves up two places to No. 6, with LSU being the highest two-loss team this week, at No. 7

Clemson falls six places to No. 10 this week. At No. 9 is Alabama, which dropped three spots after losing to LSU last weekend, while USC is up to No. 8 this week.

No. 11 Ole Miss, and No. 12 UCLA held their respective positions from last week, while Utah, Penn State, and North Carolina completed the top 15.

Notre Dame comes in at No. 20 this week after beating Clemson over the weekend, while Texas moves up six places to No. 18 and Kansas State falls six spots to No. 19 after losing 34-27 to Texas.

Dropped from the College Football Playoff Rankings in Week 2 are Oklahoma State 18, Syracuse 20, Wake Forest 21, and Oregon State 23.

College Football Playoff Rankings RK TEAM REC TREND 1 Georgia 9-0 +2 2 Ohio State 9-0 – 3 Michigan 9-0 +2 4 TCU 9-0 +3 5 Tennessee 8-1 -4 6 Oregon 8-1 2 7 LSU 7-2 +3 8 USC 8-1 +1 9 Alabama 7-2 -3 10 Clemson 8-1 -6 11 Ole Miss 8-1 – 12 UCLA 8-1 – 13 Utah 7-2 +1 14 Penn State 7-2 +1 15 North Carolina 8-1 +2 16 NC State 7-2 +6 17 Tulane 8-1 +2 18 Texas 6-3 +6 19 Kansas State 6-3 -6 20 Notre Dame 6-3 NR 21 Illinois 7-2 +5 22 UCF 7-2 +3 23 Florida State 6-3 NR 24 Kentucky 6-3 NR 25 Washington 7-2 NR

