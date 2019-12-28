College Football Playoffs and Bowl Games Schedule, Live TV on Dec. 28

ATLANTA, GA, Sporting Alert – College football bowl schedule for Saturday, December 28, includes the four teams vying for the national title.

No. 1 LSU will take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinal games, while No. 3 Ohio State will battle against No. 3 and defending champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

The LSU Tigers (13-0) enter this encounter with the Sooners (12-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as one of the three undefeated sides in the college football playoffs this season.

Kick-off time for this game is scheduled for 4:00 pm ET and live coverage will be on ESPN with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App streaming the live coverage at the same time.

Meanwhile, Ohio State and Clemson will face-off at State Farm Stadium in Arizona in the second of the semis at 8:00 pm.

ESPN will also be in charge of distributing the television broadcast nationally, with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App streaming the live action.

Both college football playoff semi-final games are expected to be very lively, with the likes of Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, the LSU quarterback and Buckeyes (13-0) distributor Justin Fields among the ones to watch.

Also on the schedule for today, No. 10 Penn State and No. 17 Memphis are battling for the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Information, Penn State has 29 bowls win, which is tied 4th best the most all-time wins.

Memphis, meanwhile, has lost four straight bowl games coming into this game.

College Football Bowl Games on Dec. 28

College Football Playoff Semi-finals

Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

Noon, ABC/ WatchESPN App

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Penn State vs. Memphis

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

Noon, ESPN and WatchESPN App

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

4 p.m., ESPN and WatchESPN App

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

8 p.m., ESPN and WatchESPN App