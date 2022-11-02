College football Week 10 ESPN schedule on Nov. 2

A pair of games are on the ESPN schedule tonight as the college football Week 10 fixtures continue. Neither of the two games will feature ranked teams, as Northern Illinois will take on Central Michigan and Bowling Green battle against Western Michigan.

Both games tonight will start at 7:00 pm ET and fans in the United States can watch the live television broadcast on ESPN and ESPNU.

At the Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois, Central Michigan will take on the host Northern Illinois live on ESPNU.

The Huskies (2-6) head into this game on a losing run after suffering a 24-17 defeat to Ohio on Oct. 22, while the home side has lost six of the last seven games and is 1-2 at home this season. Northern Illinois had dropped five games in a row before the 39-10 win at Eastern Michigan on Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan heads into this game on a poor run of form in recent games as well, having dropped the last game against Bowling Green, 34-18. The Chippewas (2-6) have suffered defeats in four of the last five games, including two against nationally ranked teams and is 1-3 on the road this season.

In the night second game, Bowling Green will entertain Western Michigan at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Ohio. This game is live on ESPN2.

The Falcons (4-4) are 3-1 in Mid-American Conference play this season and they take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s game. The hosts have also won three of the last four games overall and own a 2-2 record at home this term.

Western Michigan (3-5, 2-2) is coming off a 16-10 victory over Miami (OH) on Oct. 22, but the Broncos have lost two of the past thrree games and dropped four of the last six games overall this season.