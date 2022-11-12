MIAMI, FL (Sporting Alert) —— College Football Week 11 schedule continues on Saturday, 12 Saturday with another busy day of action and the following is the AP Top 25 schedule, TV channels, live streaming information and games time.

Coverage today will begin at 12:00 pm ET and will see the likes of No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 7 LSU and the improving No. 20 Notre Dame all in action at this time. All four games involving these AP Top 25 teams will stream live on WatchESPN.com and you can also follow along using the ESPN App.

The second-ranked Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) will aim to extend their undefeated run this season when they travel to face Indiana live on FOX Network, while the fifth-ranked Tennessee (8-1) will try to rebound from last week’s 27-13 defeat to Georgia when the Volunteers entertain Missouri live on CBS.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Georgia (9-0) welcomes Mississippi State at 7:00 PM and live on ESPN and WatchESPN, No. 3 Michigan (9-0) goes to Nebraska live on ABC and starting at 3:30 PM, while No. 4 TCU (9-0) and Texas battled live on ABC at 7:30 PM.

No. 1 Georgia (9-0) vs. Mississippi State 7:00 PM – ESPN and WatchESPN

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) at Indiana 12:00 pm – FOX

No. 3 Michigan (9-0) at Nebraska 3:30 PM – ABC and WatchESPN

No. 4 TCU (9-0) vs. Texas 7:30 PM – ABC and WatchESPN

No. 5 Tennessee (8-1) vs. Missouri 12:00 PM – CBS

No. 6 Oregon (8-1) vs. No. 24 Washington 7:00 PM – FOX

No. 7 LSU (7-2) vs. Arkansas 12:00 PM – ESPN and WatchESPN

No. 8 Southern Cal (9-1) beat Colorado 55-17 FINAL SCORE

No. 9 UCLA (8-1) vs. Arizona 10:30 PM – FOX

No. 10 Alabama (7-2) at No. 11 Mississippi 3:30 PM – CBS

No. 12 Clemson (8-1) vs. Louisville 3:30 PM – ESPN and WatchESPN

No. 13 Utah (7-2) vs. Stanford 10:00 PM – ESPN and WatchESPN

No. 14 Penn State (7-2) vs. Maryland 3:30 pm – FOX

No. 15 North Carolina (8-1) at Wake Forest 7:30 PM – ESPN2 and WatchESPN

No. 16 Tulane (8-1) vs. No. 22 UCF 3:30 PM – ESPN2 and WatchESPN

No. 17 NC State (7-2) vs. Boston College 3:30 PM – ACC NETWORK and WatchESPN

No. 19 Liberty (8-1) at Uconn 12:00 PM – CBSSN

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) vs. Navy at Baltimore 12:00 PM – ABC and WatchESPN

No. 21 Illinois (7-2) vs. Purdue 12:00 PM – ESPN2 and WatchESPN

No. 23 Kansas State (6-3) at Baylor 7:00 PM – FS1

No. 25 Florida State (6-3) at Syracuse 8:00 PM – ACC NETWORK and WatchESPN