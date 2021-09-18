College Football Week 3 live TV channels, streams, times and schedule

The following is the college football schedule, game times, rankings, and live streaming information for Week 3 on Saturday, September 18. It’s another busy weekend for the most-watched college sport and below you will find all the television channels and streaming platforms for each game.

Among the highlighted teams in action this weekend are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Oregon, and No. 5 Iowa.

The ranked vs ranked clash between the Crimson Tide and No. 11 Florida, as well as No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State and No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU are expected to provide a bulk of highlights for college football supporters around the country.

Watch highlights – No. 1 Alabama routs Mercer 48-14

Saturday, September 18

Matchup Time (ET) TV/Streaming

NIU at No. 25 Michigan 12:00pm BTN

UAlbany at Syracuse 12:00pm ACCN

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee 12:00pm ESPN+/SECN+

Western Michigan at Pitt 12:00pm RSN/ESPN3

No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia 12:00pm FS1

Boston College at Temple 12:00pm ESPNU

Chattanooga at Kentucky 12:00pm ESPN+/SECN+

No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana 12:00pm ESPN

No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 12:00pm ESPN2

Michigan State at No. 24 Miami (FL) 12:00pm ABC

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma 12:00pm FOX

New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M 12:00pm SECN

UConn at Army 12:00pm CBSSN

Southeast Missouri at Missouri 12:00pm ESPN+/SECN+

Minnesota at Colorado 1:00pm P12N

Nevada at Kansas State 2:05pm ESPN+

Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame 2:30pm NBC

Kent State at No. 5 Iowa 3:30pm BTN

Florida State at Wake Forest 3:30pm ESPN

Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson 3:30pm ABC

Baylor at Kansas 3:30pm ESPN+

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida 3:30pm CBS

Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State 3:30pm FS1

SMU at Louisiana Tech 3:30pm CBSSN

LIU at Miami (Ohio) 3:30pm ESPN+

USC at Washington State 3:30pm FOX

Idaho at Oregon State 3:30pm P12N Oregon

Bryant at Akron 3:30pm ESPN3

Elon at Appalachian State 3:30pm ESPN+

Delaware at Rutgers 3:30pm BTN

Eastern Michigan at UMass 3:30pm FloFootball/NESN+

Colorado State at Toledo 4:00pm ESPNU

Sacramento State at California 4:00pm P12N Bay Area

Northwestern at Duke 4:00pm ACCN

Mississippi State at Memphis 4:00pm ESPN2

Georgia Southern at 20 Arkansas 4:00pm SECN

Ball State at Wyoming 4:00pm Stadium

Arkansas State at Washington 4:15pm P12N

Murray State at Bowling Green 5:00pm ESPN3

East Carolina at Marshall 6:00pm Facebook

Fordham at Florida Atlantic 6:00pm ESPN3

Old Dominion at Liberty 6:00pm ESPN3

Middle Tennessee at UTSA 6:00pm ESPN+

Troy at Southern Miss 7:00pm ESPN+

Grambling State at Houston 7:00pm ESPN+

Utah at San Diego State 7:00pm CBSSN

South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia 7:00pm ESPN

UIW at Texas State 7:00pm ESPN3

Charlotte at Georgia State 7:00pm ESPN+

FIU at Texas Tech 7:00pm ESPN+

Florida A&M at USF 7:00pm ESPN+

Furman at NC State 7:30pm RSN/ESPN3

Utah State at Air Force 7:30pm FS2

Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina 7:30pm ACCN

Stony Brook at No. 4 Oregon 7:30pm P12N

UAB at North Texas 7:30pm Stadium

Central Michigan at LSU 7:30pm SECN

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State 7:30pm ABC

Alcorn State at South Alabama 8:00pm ESPN3

Rice at Texas 8:00pm LHN

Stanford at Vanderbilt 8:00pm ESPNU

Tulane at No. 17 Ole Miss 8:00pm ESPN2

Jackson State at ULM 8:00pm ESPN3

SC State at New Mexico State 8:00pm FloFootball / CW El Paso

Oklahoma State at Boise State 9:00pm FS1

Northern Arizona at Arizona 10:00pm P12N AZ

No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU 10:15pm ESPN

No. 14 Iowa State at UNLV 10:30pm CBSSN

Fresno State at No. 13 UCLA 10:45pm P12N