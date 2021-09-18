College Football Week 3 live TV channels, streams, times and schedule
The following is the college football schedule, game times, rankings, and live streaming information for Week 3 on Saturday, September 18. It’s another busy weekend for the most-watched college sport and below you will find all the television channels and streaming platforms for each game.
Among the highlighted teams in action this weekend are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Oregon, and No. 5 Iowa.
The ranked vs ranked clash between the Crimson Tide and No. 11 Florida, as well as No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State and No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU are expected to provide a bulk of highlights for college football supporters around the country.
Watch highlights – No. 1 Alabama routs Mercer 48-14
Saturday, September 18
Matchup Time (ET) TV/Streaming
NIU at No. 25 Michigan 12:00pm BTN
UAlbany at Syracuse 12:00pm ACCN
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee 12:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
Western Michigan at Pitt 12:00pm RSN/ESPN3
No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia 12:00pm FS1
Boston College at Temple 12:00pm ESPNU
Chattanooga at Kentucky 12:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
No. 8 Cincinnati at Indiana 12:00pm ESPN
No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 12:00pm ESPN2
Michigan State at No. 24 Miami (FL) 12:00pm ABC
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma 12:00pm FOX
New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M 12:00pm SECN
UConn at Army 12:00pm CBSSN
Southeast Missouri at Missouri 12:00pm ESPN+/SECN+
Minnesota at Colorado 1:00pm P12N
Nevada at Kansas State 2:05pm ESPN+
Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame 2:30pm NBC
Kent State at No. 5 Iowa 3:30pm BTN
Florida State at Wake Forest 3:30pm ESPN
Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson 3:30pm ABC
Baylor at Kansas 3:30pm ESPN+
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida 3:30pm CBS
Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State 3:30pm FS1
SMU at Louisiana Tech 3:30pm CBSSN
LIU at Miami (Ohio) 3:30pm ESPN+
USC at Washington State 3:30pm FOX
Idaho at Oregon State 3:30pm P12N Oregon
Bryant at Akron 3:30pm ESPN3
Elon at Appalachian State 3:30pm ESPN+
Delaware at Rutgers 3:30pm BTN
Eastern Michigan at UMass 3:30pm FloFootball/NESN+
Colorado State at Toledo 4:00pm ESPNU
Sacramento State at California 4:00pm P12N Bay Area
Northwestern at Duke 4:00pm ACCN
Mississippi State at Memphis 4:00pm ESPN2
Georgia Southern at 20 Arkansas 4:00pm SECN
Ball State at Wyoming 4:00pm Stadium
Arkansas State at Washington 4:15pm P12N
Murray State at Bowling Green 5:00pm ESPN3
East Carolina at Marshall 6:00pm Facebook
Fordham at Florida Atlantic 6:00pm ESPN3
Old Dominion at Liberty 6:00pm ESPN3
Middle Tennessee at UTSA 6:00pm ESPN+
Troy at Southern Miss 7:00pm ESPN+
Grambling State at Houston 7:00pm ESPN+
Utah at San Diego State 7:00pm CBSSN
South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia 7:00pm ESPN
UIW at Texas State 7:00pm ESPN3
Charlotte at Georgia State 7:00pm ESPN+
FIU at Texas Tech 7:00pm ESPN+
Florida A&M at USF 7:00pm ESPN+
Furman at NC State 7:30pm RSN/ESPN3
Utah State at Air Force 7:30pm FS2
Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina 7:30pm ACCN
Stony Brook at No. 4 Oregon 7:30pm P12N
UAB at North Texas 7:30pm Stadium
Central Michigan at LSU 7:30pm SECN
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State 7:30pm ABC
Alcorn State at South Alabama 8:00pm ESPN3
Rice at Texas 8:00pm LHN
Stanford at Vanderbilt 8:00pm ESPNU
Tulane at No. 17 Ole Miss 8:00pm ESPN2
Jackson State at ULM 8:00pm ESPN3
SC State at New Mexico State 8:00pm FloFootball / CW El Paso
Oklahoma State at Boise State 9:00pm FS1
Northern Arizona at Arizona 10:00pm P12N AZ
No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 BYU 10:15pm ESPN
No. 14 Iowa State at UNLV 10:30pm CBSSN
Fresno State at No. 13 UCLA 10:45pm P12N