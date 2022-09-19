College Football Week 4 AP Rankings; Georgia stays No. 1 as top 7 hold steady

Georgia stayed No. 1 in the latest NCAA DI college football rankings as the top seven teams remained the same in Week 4 of the AP rankings, released on Sunday, 18 September. Read Also: [Video Highlights] – Appalachian State stuns No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

Defending college football playoff champion Georgia received 59 of the 63 first-place votes from the panel after securing a comfortable 48-7 victory over South Carolina to improve to 3-0 on the season and tallied 1569 points.

Fellow SEC Conference powerhouse Alabama returns as the No. 2 team in the nation this week and collected three first-place votes for 1492pts after topping UL Monroe 63-7 on Saturday, while No. 3 Ohio State had the final first-place vote to end with 1473pts, following the commanding 77-21 win over Toledo this past weekend.

Michigan comes back at No. 4, followed by Clemson at No. 5, Oklahoma, USC, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas in the top 10.

The Miami Hurricanes fell 12 spots to No. 25 after losing 17-9 to Texas A&M, which moved up one place to No. 23, while Oregon moved up 10 places to No. 15 and Washington enters the rankings at No. 18 after scoring a 39-28 victory over last week’s No. 11 Michigan State, which fell out of the rankings this week.

College Football Week 4 AP Rankings

AP Top 25 RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 Georgia(59) 3-0 1569 – 2 Alabama(3) 3-0 1492 – 3 Ohio State(1) 3-0 1473 – 4 Michigan 3-0 1364 – 5 Clemson 3-0 1268 – 6 Oklahoma 3-0 1257 – 7 USC 3-0 1197 – 8 Kentucky 3-0 1096 +1 9 Oklahoma State 3-0 1071 -1 10 Arkansas 3-0 920 – 11 Tennessee 3-0 866 +4 12 NC State 3-0 781 +4 13 Utah 2-1 684 +1 14 Penn State 3-0 666 +8 15 Oregon 2-1 593 +10 16 Ole Miss 3-0 585 +4 17 Baylor 2-1 494 – 18 Washington 3-0 485 NR 19 BYU 2-1 381 -7 20 Florida 2-1 360 -2 21 Wake Forest 3-0 345 -2 22 Texas 2-1 339 -1 23 Texas A&M 2-1 309 +1 24 Pittsburgh 2-1 181 -1 25 Miami 2-1 123 -12

Complete Rankings

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

Dropped from rankings: Michigan State 11