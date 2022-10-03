AP Top 25 Schedule - Alabama Crimson Tide Football
College Football News

College Football WEEK 6 – AP Top 25 Schedule and TV channels

Adam Fratzke

The following is the AP Top 25 Schedule and game times for the college football fixtures taking place in Week 6 this coming weekend. Week 6 fixtures will kick off on Wednesday, 5 October, but there will be no ranked teams in action until the busy set of games get underway on Saturday, 8 October.

Recently elevated No. 1 Alabama will put its undefeated season on the line when the Crimson Tide (5-0) welcome Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, for a game that will get going at 8 p.m. ET and televised live on CBS. Read More News: Alabama reclaims No. 1 spot from Georgia in AP Top 25 – Week 6

Meanwhile, No. 2 Georgia (5-0) which was replaced at the weekend atop of the AP Top 25 rankings, will place against Auburn at Sanford Stadium in Athens, at 3:30 p.m. The live television coverage will be on CBS.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) will visit Michigan State, starting at 4 p.m. and live streaming on ABC, No. 4 Michigan (5-0) will travel to Indiana, at noon and broadcasting live on FOX, while No. 5 Clemson (5-0) will take on Boston College on the road, starting at 7:30 p.m. and broadcasting live on ABC.

There are three ranked vs ranked games slated for this weekend with No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) playing at No. 25 LSU, starting at noon and live on ESPN, No. 11 Utah (4-1) at No. 18 UCLA, starting at 3:30 p.m. and televising on FOX, while No. 17 TCU is at No. 19 Kansas, live on Fox Sports 1.

PHOTO: Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

College Football – AP Top 25 Schedule

No. 1 Alabama (5-0) vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. – CBS

No. 2 Georgia (5-0) vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. – CBS

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) at Michigan State, 4 p.m. – ABC

No. 4 Michigan (5-0) at Indiana, noon – FOX

No. 5 Clemson (5-0) at Boston College, 7:30 p.m. – ABC

No. 6 Southern Cal (5-0) vs. Washington St., 7:30 p.m. – FOX

No. 7 Oklahoma St. (4-0) vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. – FS1

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) at No. 25 LSU, noon – ESPN

No. 9 Mississippi (5-0) at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. – SEC Network

No. 11 Utah (4-1) at No. 18 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. – FOX

No. 12 Oregon (4-1) at Arizona, 9 p.m. – PAC12

No. 13 Kentucky (4-1) vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. – SEC Network

No. 14 NC State (4-1) vs. Florida State, 8 p.m. – ACC Network

No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1) vs. Army, 7:30 p.m. – ESPN3

No. 16 BYU (4-1) at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. – NBC and Peacock

No. 17 TCU (4-0) at No. 19 Kansas, noon – FS1

No. 20 Kansas St. (4-1) at Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. – ESPNU

No. 21 Washington (4-1) at Arizona State, 4 p.m. – PAC12

No. 23 Mississippi State. (4-1) vs. Arkansas, noon – SEC Network

No. 24 Cincinnati (4-1) vs. South Florida, 2:30 p.m. – ESPN+

In, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Florida Gators College Football Scores Previous post Anthony Richardson guides Florida to 52-17 win over Eastern Washington

More Stories