College Football WEEK 6 – AP Top 25 Schedule and TV channels

The following is the AP Top 25 Schedule and game times for the college football fixtures taking place in Week 6 this coming weekend. Week 6 fixtures will kick off on Wednesday, 5 October, but there will be no ranked teams in action until the busy set of games get underway on Saturday, 8 October.

Recently elevated No. 1 Alabama will put its undefeated season on the line when the Crimson Tide (5-0) welcome Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, for a game that will get going at 8 p.m. ET and televised live on CBS. Read More News: Alabama reclaims No. 1 spot from Georgia in AP Top 25 – Week 6

Meanwhile, No. 2 Georgia (5-0) which was replaced at the weekend atop of the AP Top 25 rankings, will place against Auburn at Sanford Stadium in Athens, at 3:30 p.m. The live television coverage will be on CBS.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) will visit Michigan State, starting at 4 p.m. and live streaming on ABC, No. 4 Michigan (5-0) will travel to Indiana, at noon and broadcasting live on FOX, while No. 5 Clemson (5-0) will take on Boston College on the road, starting at 7:30 p.m. and broadcasting live on ABC.

There are three ranked vs ranked games slated for this weekend with No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) playing at No. 25 LSU, starting at noon and live on ESPN, No. 11 Utah (4-1) at No. 18 UCLA, starting at 3:30 p.m. and televising on FOX, while No. 17 TCU is at No. 19 Kansas, live on Fox Sports 1.

PHOTO: Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

College Football – AP Top 25 Schedule

No. 1 Alabama (5-0) vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. – CBS

No. 2 Georgia (5-0) vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. – CBS

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) at Michigan State, 4 p.m. – ABC

No. 4 Michigan (5-0) at Indiana, noon – FOX

No. 5 Clemson (5-0) at Boston College, 7:30 p.m. – ABC

No. 6 Southern Cal (5-0) vs. Washington St., 7:30 p.m. – FOX

No. 7 Oklahoma St. (4-0) vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. – FS1

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) at No. 25 LSU, noon – ESPN

No. 9 Mississippi (5-0) at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. – SEC Network

No. 11 Utah (4-1) at No. 18 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. – FOX

No. 12 Oregon (4-1) at Arizona, 9 p.m. – PAC12

No. 13 Kentucky (4-1) vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. – SEC Network

No. 14 NC State (4-1) vs. Florida State, 8 p.m. – ACC Network

No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1) vs. Army, 7:30 p.m. – ESPN3

No. 16 BYU (4-1) at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. – NBC and Peacock

No. 17 TCU (4-0) at No. 19 Kansas, noon – FS1

No. 20 Kansas St. (4-1) at Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. – ESPNU

No. 21 Washington (4-1) at Arizona State, 4 p.m. – PAC12

No. 23 Mississippi State. (4-1) vs. Arkansas, noon – SEC Network

No. 24 Cincinnati (4-1) vs. South Florida, 2:30 p.m. – ESPN+