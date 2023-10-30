colorado-players-report-jewelry-stolen-from-locker-room

Jewelry belonging to several Colorado football players reportedly was stolen from the visitor’s locker room at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday while the Buffaloes were playing UCLA.

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room,” the school said in a statement. “UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

Several players were seen discussing the alleged theft postgame in a video posted to social media.

There is no video surveillance inside the locker rooms.

–Field Level Media