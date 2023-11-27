Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders dealing with back fracture

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is dealing with “a fracture in his back” after being sacked 52 times this season, according to his brother.

Deion Sanders Jr. announced the news in a video late Sunday on his YouTube channel.

Their father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, finished 4-8 in his first season as head coach of the Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders started the first 11 games before sitting out Saturday’s season-ending 23-17 loss at Utah with arm and ankle injuries.

“It’s crazy because I feel good, bro,” Shedeur told Deion Jr. in the video. “But when I start running for real, it’s like the idea is like, ‘Ah, I feel good,’ but realistically … you can’t. I can’t even throw right now.”

Shedeur Sanders, who followed his dad from Jackson State, completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also rushed for four scores.

Sanders’ 52 sacks were the most in the nation this season. The NCAA single-season record is 60, set by Pittsburgh’s Tino Sunseri in 2011.

