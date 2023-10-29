Colorado S Shilo Sanders ejected for targeting

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was ejected for targeting during Saturday’s Pac-12 game against UCLA at Pasadena, Calif.

Sanders appeared to deliver a blow to the face mask of UCLA’s Carsen Ryan on a crossing pattern with 3:18 remaining in the first half. Sanders, the son of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, was ejected after a review of the play.

Sanders had four tackles and a forced fumble before he left the game. The senior entered Saturday’s game tied for the team lead with 36 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

In a mistake-prone game, UCLA took a 7-6 lead into halftime despite making four first-half turnovers.

