colorado’s-second-half-surge-stops-stanford’s-win-streak

Tristan da Silva scored 25 points, KJ Simpson had 21 and hit all 11 of his free-throw attempts and Colorado beat Stanford 84-62 on Sunday night in Boulder, Colo.

The Buffaloes (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12 Conference) scored the first 16 points of the second half to break open a close game and cruise to the win.

Da Silva has scored 20 or more points in five straight games for the Buffaloes, who have won two straight and swept the season series from Stanford.

Brandon Angel scored 14 points, Spencer Jones had 13 points and Maxime Raynaud and Michael Jones added 10 apiece for the Cardinal. Stanford (10-13, 4-8) had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Colorado built an 11-point lead in the first half but the Cardinal climbed back into it. They cut it to 31-25 on a jumper by Spencer Jones, a dunk from Raynaud and a free throw from Harrison Ingram.

The Buffaloes went up by eight but Stanford closed the half on a 10-2 run to tie the game at 39 at intermission.

Colorado took control in the first few minutes of the second half. Da Silva scored off an offensive rebound, Jalen Gabbidon and Nique Clifford made shots and da Silva scored four straight points to make it 49-39 at the first media timeout of the half.

The Cardinal missed their first 10 shots of the second half and turned it over three times to fall behind by 16 after 3-pointers by Julian Hammond III and Luke O’Brien. Spencer Jones finally broke the drought with a layup with 12:46 left.

Da Silva answered with a 3-pointer. Angel hit for Stanford but Simpson converted a three-point play and made two free throws to give the Buffaloes a 63-43 lead with 9:54 left.

Angel split a pair of free throws and da Silva hit a turnaround jumper to make it a 21-point game. Max Murrell hit the first 3-pointer of the half for the Cardinal to end an 0-for-8 start from behind the arc.

Two free throws by Simpson and a 3-pointer by Clifford gave Colorado a 70-47 lead. The Buffaloes led by as many as 26.

