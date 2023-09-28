Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn make peace

All appears to be well between Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter and Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn.

A rough, late hit from Blackburn in the Sept. 16 game between the teams left Hunter with a lacerated liver, and he missed last Saturday’s loss at Oregon. Blackburn and his family received death threats following the play, in which Blackburn was flagged for a personal foul but not ejected.

In a show of unity, the two went bowling together, and both players agreed to donate money to a charity of the winner’s choice, ESPN reported Thursday. Blackburn posted part of the meeting between the two on his Instagram story and wrote, “God has a bigger plan.”

Hunter will miss Colorado’s home game on Saturday against Southern California in Boulder.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders blasted those who made the threats against Blackburn, who grew up in Boulder.

A former five-star high school recruit, Hunter plays wide receiver and cornerback for Sanders at Colorado after following the coach there from Jackson State. In the first three games of 2023, Hunter had 16 catches for 233 yards on offense and one interception, two pass breakups and nine tackles on defense.

After the Buffaloes’ lopsided loss to the Ducks, unbeaten No. 8 USC is a 21.5-point favorite against Colorado at BetMGM.

–Field Level Media