The following is the complete Iowa State University football schedule for the 2022 NCAA season later this year. The Big 12 Conference outfits will be hoping to improve on the 7-6 overall season record last year.

Of the 13 games played in the 2021 season, the Cyclones went an impressive 5-1 at home, but were 2-4 on the road, while losing the lone game on neutral turf.

Iowa State University will open the new campaign at home in Ames, Iowa, against Southeast Missouri on September 3, before heading on the road to Iowa City to battle with rivals The Iowa Hawkeyes on September 10.

The Cyclones will then play back-to-back games at home against Ohio and Baylor on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 before heading to Lawrence, to take on Kansas.

Two of the last three games are on the road against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov 12 and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov 26. In the midst of those two games, there will be a home contest against Texas Tech on Nov 19.

