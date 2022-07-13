Iowa-State-University-Football-Schedule-2022

The following is the complete Iowa State University football schedule for the 2022 NCAA season later this year. The Big 12 Conference outfits will be hoping to improve on the 7-6 overall season record last year.

Of the 13 games played in the 2021 season, the Cyclones went an impressive 5-1 at home, but were 2-4 on the road, while losing the lone game on neutral turf.

Read here also: How to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Iowa State University will open the new campaign at home in Ames, Iowa, against Southeast Missouri on September 3, before heading on the road to Iowa City to battle with rivals The Iowa Hawkeyes on September 10.

The Cyclones will then play back-to-back games at home against Ohio and Baylor on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 before heading to Lawrence, to take on Kansas.

Two of the last three games are on the road against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov 12 and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov 26. In the midst of those two games, there will be a home contest against Texas Tech on Nov 19.

For more information visit the official team website here

Iowa State University

2022 Football Schedule


Overall    0-0  .000

Conference 0-0  .000

Streak     

Home       0-0

Away       0-0

Neutral    0-0


Date           Time      At     Opponent             Location            Tournament   Result

Sep 3 (Sat)    1:00 PM   Home   Southeast Missouri   Ames, Iowa                             

Sep 10 (Sat)   3:00 PM   Away   Iowa                 Iowa City, Iowa                        

Sep 17 (Sat)   1:00 PM   Home   Ohio                 Ames, Iowa                             

Sep 24 (Sat)   TBA       Home   Baylor               Ames, Iowa                             

Oct 1 (Sat)    TBA       Away   Kansas               Lawrence, Kan.                         

Oct 8 (Sat)    TBA       Home   Kansas State         Ames, Iowa                             

Oct 15 (Sat)   TBA       Away   Texas                Austin, Texas                          

Oct 29 (Sat)   TBA       Home   Oklahoma             Ames, Iowa                             

Nov 5 (Sat)    TBA       Home   West Virginia        Ames, Iowa                             

Nov 12 (Sat)   TBA       Away   Oklahoma State       Stillwater, Okla.                      

Nov 19 (Sat)   TBA       Home   Texas Tech           Ames, Iowa                             

Nov 26 (Sat)   TBA       Away   TCU                  Fort Worth, Texas

Kobe Franz is a huge sports fan, but loves the Oklahoma City Thunder and the rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Franz also enjoys spending time with his family.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.