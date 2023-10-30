cooper-flagg,-no.-1-prospect-in-2024,-commits-to-duke

Cooper Flagg, the unanimous No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024, is heading to Duke.

Flagg announced his commitment Monday on the cover of SLAM magazine. The 6-foot-9 forward from Maine chose the Blue Devils over UConn.

Flagg canceled a trip to Kansas to focus on those two finalists after visiting their campuses in recent weeks.

“I think after I got on campus at Duke, I really started to feel it, to be honest,” Flagg told SLAM. “That’s something the coaches definitely stressed to me, that once you get to campus, it’s something you have to feel. And (I knew then) I wanted to go to Duke and that’s where I wanted to play college basketball.”

Flagg, 16, became the top overall prospect in 2024 after reclassifying from 2025 in August.

Seen as an elite two-way player, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.9 blocks and 5.7 assists per game at Peach Jam, the summertime high school basketball showcase.

He will play his final year of high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Flagg only bolstered Duke’s No. 1 overall recruiting class. Coach Jon Scheyer had already picked up commitments from five-star forwards Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel and four-star forward Darren Harris. Harris was ranked the No. 8 recruit in the 2024 class.

“I’m honored that I have the opportunity to join The Brotherhood, and hopefully I’ll be one of the players that recruits are looking at some day and someone they can see themselves being,” Flagg said. “Especially from all the love I saw this last weekend when I was there, it made me really excited, all the (Cameron) Crazies and the fans. I think it’s going to be a really exciting year and (fans) should just get ready because I know that I’m all about winning, so I’m trying to keep that winning culture that Duke has.”

