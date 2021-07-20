Updated: Costa Rica vs Jamaica game in a weather delay

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C game between Costa Rica and Jamaica at Exploria Stadium, here in Orlando, Florida, has been forced to pause due to inclement weather.
Both teams were ordered off the pitch by the referee after just three minutes of action because of lightning in the area. The match which kicked off at 7:00 pm ET will now have to wait until at least 30 minutes before the action can resume.
The match will not resume before 9:15 pm ET, officials told SportingAlert.com after the weather was cleared up.
How to watch and follow Jamaica vs Costa Rica live!
The contest could face even further delay if the conditions doesn’t improve.
Live streaming coverage of the game will be on Fox Sports 1 USA, while fans can also watch live streaming using the Fox Sports App, or visit Foxsports.com.
Jamaica and Costa Rica won each won the opening games at the tournament and are now battling for the top spot in the group.
The other match in Group C between Suriname and Guadeloupe is being played at the BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, and you can watch the coverage on Fox Sports 2 USA.
A bonus coverage is also available on Fox Sports 1 USA until the game between Costa Rica and Jamaica resumes.