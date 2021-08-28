CPL20: Evin Lewis hits 62, Patriots beat Warriors

Title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea played to an exciting 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

North Carolina Central will open its 2021 college football schedule against Alcorn State on Saturday, August, 28 and you can …

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots made in two wins out of two at the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League …

Jake Haener passed for 331 yards with three touchdowns and Fresno State rolled all over UConn 45-0 to open its …

Zach Charbonnet ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns in his debut for UCLA and the Bruins defeat Hawai'i 44-10 …

Manchester United have handed a starting debut to summer signing Raphael Varane, while fellow new recruit Jadon Sancho makes his …

