creighton-f-arthur-kaluma-to-enter-2023-nba-draft

Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma waited until Sunday’s deadline to declare that he will enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

One of five Bluejays to average in double figures in 2022-23, Kaluma contributed 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In the previous season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 10.4 points , 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Creighton (24-13, 14-6) lost to San Diego State 57-56 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Kaluma’s brother, Adam Seiko, plays for the Aztecs, who lost to UConn in the national title game earlier this month.

Both brothers have played for Uganda’s national team.

“To my Creighton coaches, teammates and Blue Jay Nation, thank you for an unforgettable two years in Omaha,” he posted, in part, to social media on Sunday. “I am proud of what we accomplished together and will cherish the memories and relationships for a lifetime.”

Kaluma is the second Creighton starter to leave the Bluejays in the past few days. On Friday, guard Ryan Nembhard announced he will transfer to Gonzaga.

–Field Level Media