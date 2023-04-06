Creighton PG Ryan Nembhard to transfer

Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard intends to enter the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Thursday, making him one of the top ballhandlers on the market for next season.

Nembhard helped lead Creighton to the Elite 8, where it lost to national runner-up San Diego State by one point.

Nembhard finished third in the Big East with 4.8 assists per game. He averaged 12.1 points per game in 37 starts for the Bluejays and had 11.8 points and 4.6 assists in 64 starts for Creighton the past two seasons.

Creighton advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Nembhard’s freshman season.

–Field Level Media

