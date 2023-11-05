Cucho Hernández scores twice, Columbus Crew beats Atlanta United in the MLS playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew’s forward Cucho Hernández delivered a standout performance, scoring twice to secure a 2-0 victory for his team over Atlanta United in the MLS playoffs on Wednesday night.

The No. 3 seed Crew took a significant step towards advancing in the best-of-three series, with the next game set for Tuesday in Atlanta.

Cucho Hernández’s Decisive Impact

Hernández’s first goal came in first-half stoppage time, capitalizing on an Atlanta turnover. Diego Rossi initiated a counterattack with a long pass to Hernández, who outpaced his defender and fired a shot inside the near post.

The forward continued his scoring streak, converting a penalty kick in the 51st minute, marking his 18th goal of the season.

The Crew extended their unbeaten streak at home to 16 matches across all competitions, including 12 wins. Their home playoff record is equally impressive, with seven wins and a draw in their last eight matches, including six consecutive victories.

Atlanta’s Struggles

Atlanta United, missing key player Thiago Almada due to a red card on Decision Day, struggled to find its footing. The team has only secured four wins in their last 35 away matches in all competitions, a trend dating back to 2022.

The Columbus Crew’s victory sets the stage for a high-stakes second game in Atlanta, where they aim to maintain their momentum and secure a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The MLS playoffs will continue this Sunday (5) with Kansas City playing against St. Louis, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET before Vancouver and LAFC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET.