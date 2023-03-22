Dallas star Luka Doncic could return vs. Warriors tonight

DALLAS, Texas (March 22) — Luka Doncic could return to the court against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night (22) after missing the Mavericks’ last five games due to a left thigh strain, according to ESPN and multiple media reports. The star guard is upgraded to probable for the game after an MRI earlier this month showed no significant damage.

What is Luka Doncic averaging this season?

Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game this season, and is shooting an impressive 50.0% from field goal. The 24-year-old impressed in his last outing against the Warriors, scoring 41 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc and 51.9% from the field. – Read more: Luka Doncic to miss Mavericks trip to Memphis; Irving is a game-time decision

Meanwhile, fellow Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving is questionable for the game due to right foot soreness. Irving aggravated the injury during Monday’s defeat to Memphis and was seen leaving the arena in a walking boot.

Doncic and Irving have played together in only nine of the 17 games since Irving was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, with Dallas winning just three of those games.

Can the Golden State earn back-to-back road wins?

The Mavericks are set to face the Warriors in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals, with both teams hoping to avoid the play-in tournament. The Warriors currently sit sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 37-26, while the Mavericks are seventh in the standings with a record of 36-36. – Read more: Latest NBA results last night on March 20

Golden State is coming off a win against the Houston Rockets on Monday, which ended their 11-game road losing streak. The Warriors have struggled on the road this season, with a record of 8-29.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Mavericks and the Warriors is sure to be an exciting one, with Doncic’s return adding to the anticipation. Both teams will be looking to secure a win as they continue their push towards the playoffs.