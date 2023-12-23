dan-skillings-jr.-paces-cincinnati-past-stetson

Dan Skillings Jr. scored 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, and Cincinnati held on for an 83-75 win over visiting Stetson on Friday evening.

Day Day Thomas added 17 points for Cincinnati (10-2), which won its second straight game. Jamille Reynolds finished with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench.

Jalen Blackmon tallied 32 points for Stetson (7-6). Treyton Thompson finished with 13 points, Alec Oglesby had 12 and Stephan Swenson registered 11 points, eight assists and four steals for the Hatters.

Cincinnati shot 51.6 percent (32 of 62) from the field. Stetson shot 39.6 percent (21 of 53).

The Bearcats outrebounded Stetson 40-24 and enjoyed a 46-7 advantage in bench scoring. Skillings collected 10 rebounds.

Stetson stayed competitive early in the second half. Oglesby converted a three-point play to trim the Hatters' deficit to 43-41 with 15:53 remaining.

Cincinnati responded with a 9-0 run to go on top 52-41 with 12:30 to go. Reynolds made a 3-pointer to give the Bearcats' their first double-digit lead.

Stetson again battled back. A 3-pointer by Swenson pulled the Hatters within 63-58 with 7:49 to play.

The Bearcats maintained their composure and regained a double-digit lead less than two minutes later. Skillings made a layup to give Cincinnati a 70-60 advantage.

Stetson closed within 81-75 in the final minute but the Bearcats held strong.

Cincinnati led 38-33 at the half.

Stetson opened the game on a 10-2 run. Blackmon made a 3-pointer off a pass from Thompson to finish the early scoring outburst.

The Bearcats trailed 12-6 when they went on a 7-0 run to grab their first lead with 12:52 to go in the first half. Skillings made a 3-pointer to give Cincinnati a 13-12 edge.

The teams were tied at 32 late in the first half when Skillings made a layup to put Cincinnati back on top. The Bearcats scored six of the final seven points before halftime.

Friday's game marked the first all-time matchup between the programs.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Dan Skillings Jr. paces Cincinnati past Stetson puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.