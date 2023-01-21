Danniel Thomas-Dodd wins shot put title at American Track League meet
Thomas-Dodd, who also secured a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, heaved 19.12 meters in the opening round of the competition to secure the win.
On Friday, Jamaica’s 2019 world outdoor silver medalist Danniel Thomas-Dodd opened her 2023 indoor campaign with a victory in the women’s Shot Put at the American Track League – Hawkeye Pro Classic in Iowa City.
Throughout the competition, Thomas-Dodd had marks of 18.53m, 18.60m and 18.77m in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th rounds respectively. Her closest competitor was Rachel Fatherly of the United States, who had a best mark of 17.08m. Katie Fare of the United States came in third with a mark of 16.25m.
The rest of the field was made up of American athletes, with Kat Moody in fourth place with a mark of 15.94m, Lexi Hurst in fifth place with a mark of 15.29m, Emma Callahan in sixth place with a mark of 15.16m, and Myejoi Williams in seventh place with a mark of 15.15m.
Thomas-Dodd’s victory in the women’s Shot Put at the American Track League – Hawkeye Pro Classic is a strong start to her 2023 indoor campaign and she will likely be a force to be reckoned with in future competitions.
