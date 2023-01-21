Danniel Thomas-Dodd wins shot put title at American Track League meet

Thomas-Dodd, who also secured a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, heaved 19.12 meters in the opening round of the competition to secure the win.

Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the women's Shot Put

On Friday, Jamaica’s 2019 world outdoor silver medalist Danniel Thomas-Dodd opened her 2023 indoor campaign with a victory in the women’s Shot Put at the American Track League – Hawkeye Pro Classic in Iowa City.

Thomas-Dodd, who also secured a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, heaved 19.12 meters in the opening round of the competition to secure the win.

Throughout the competition, Thomas-Dodd had marks of 18.53m, 18.60m and 18.77m in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th rounds respectively. Her closest competitor was Rachel Fatherly of the United States, who had a best mark of 17.08m. Katie Fare of the United States came in third with a mark of 16.25m.

The rest of the field was made up of American athletes, with Kat Moody in fourth place with a mark of 15.94m, Lexi Hurst in fifth place with a mark of 15.29m, Emma Callahan in sixth place with a mark of 15.16m, and Myejoi Williams in seventh place with a mark of 15.15m.

Thomas-Dodd’s victory in the women’s Shot Put at the American Track League – Hawkeye Pro Classic is a strong start to her 2023 indoor campaign and she will likely be a force to be reckoned with in future competitions.

–World-Track report