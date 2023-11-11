darin-green-jr.,-florida-state-blast-kennesaw-state

Darin Green Jr. scored 18 points and hit 3 of 7 three-pointers to lead host Florida State to a 94-67 victory over Kennesaw State in the Seminoles’ season opener on Friday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles (1-0) put together a strong start to their season a year after losing their first four games and nine of their first 10 to open the 2022-23 campaign.

Florida State entered this season hoping to bounce back from what ended as a 9-23 season — its worst under longtime coach Leonard Hamilton.

Green helped the Seminoles remain consistent on offense throughout the first half as Florida State led wire to wire.

Cameron Corhen finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Jalen Warley totaled nine points and six rebounds. Jamir Watkins finished with six assists.

Tom House hit three triples during a 14-4 run by the Seminoles that widened the lead to 18 with 3:46 remaining in the first half.

Leading comfortably in the second half, Hamilton was able to play several of his reserves as the Seminoles try to restore the quality depth they have had in recent years, when they have been a perennial NCAA Tournament team.

Camron Flether scored 11 points off the Florida State bench, with House and Josh Nickelberry each adding nine.

Kennesaw State (1-1), which was coming off a season-opening win over NAIA member Oakwood University, struggled from the field shooting only 31.9 percent and 4-of-25 from 3-point range.

Simeon Cottle totaled 18 points while Terrell Burden had 13 to lead Kennesaw State. RJ Johnson had 13 points off the bench and Demond Robinson finished with a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Owls are coming off a 26-win season and an Atlantic Sun championship but couldn’t deliver a signature win against an ACC opponent.

