Darin Green Jr. hits milestone as Florida St. blasts North Florida

Senior Darin Green Jr. scored a game-high 24 points and went over the 1,500-point mark for his career as Florida State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 91-75 victory over North Florida on Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Coming off their worst shooting performance of the season (31.1 percent) in a loss to SMU, the Seminoles (5-5) turned in one of their better shooting efforts of the campaign, going 34-for-67 from the field overall (50.7 percent) and 10-for-22 from 3-point range (45.5 percent).

With the Ospreys (7-6) going 18-for-46 from 3-point range in pinning their hopes of posting their first win in the all-time series on long-distance shooting, the Seminoles dominated the glass 44-27 and outscored North Florida 40-10 in the paint.

Green went over the 1,500-point mark in the first half with a 3-pointer at the 2:42 mark, giving him 11 points at that point and 1,502 for his career. He now has 1,515.

Jalen Warley and Primo Spears each added 12 points and Baba Miller had 10 for the Seminoles.

With 22 points, Chaz Lanier was the only double-figure scorer for the Ospreys, who fell to 0-8 against the Seminoles.

After working their way to a 13-point lead at the break, the Seminoles cruised in the second half, increasing their advantage to 25 points, 74-49, with 8:07 left in the game.

It was 76-49 less than a minute later, and the Ospreys never got closer than the final margin after that.

North Florida shot 40 percent from the field overall (24-for-60), going 6-for-14 on 2-point attempts.

The Seminoles came out firing in the first half. They were 18-for-32 (56.3 percent) overall and 5-for-11 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range in building a 46-33 lead at the break.

The Ospreys didn't have a 2-point basket until Ametri Moss' jumper with 5:39 left in the opening half.

--Field Level Media

