Dartmouth coach loses leg after bike accident

Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens had his right leg amputated and sustained spinal-cord injuries in last month’s bicycle accident. Teevens’ wife, Kirsten, provided an update

Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens had his right leg amputated and sustained spinal-cord injuries in last month’s bicycle accident.

Teevens’ wife, Kirsten, provided an update on the 66-year-old coach’s condition on Tuesday night.

“We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy,” she said in a statement released by the Ivy League school. “It has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful. As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements. Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy’s right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.”

Teevens was struck by a truck at 8:40 p.m. on March 20 in St. Augustine, Fla., while he and his wife were cycling home from a restaurant, according to police. He was not wearing a helmet and the driver was traveling at 50 mph at the time of the accident, per reports.

“He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing,” his wife added. “Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy. We appreciate your continued respect of our privacy as we navigate this ongoing recovery process as a family.”

Teevens is the winningest coach in Dartmouth history at 117-101-2, including 83-70-1 in Ivy League play.

He played quarterback at Dartmouth in the late 1970s and was Ivy League Player of the Year in 1978. He has coached for more than 30 years — 23 at Dartmouth.

Teevens’ head-coaching jobs have taken him to Maine (1985-86), Dartmouth (1987-1991, 2005-present), Tulane (1992-96) and Stanford (2002-04). His overall record is 151-178-2. He was the Ivy League Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021.

In his absence, associate head coach Sammy McCorkle is serving as the acting head coach during spring practice. The Big Green have their spring game on May 6 and will open the regular season Sept. 16 at New Hampshire.

