David Jones powers Memphis past No. 21 Texas A&M

FLM Direct-Baller

10/12/2023

david-jones-powers-memphis-past-no.-21-texas-a&m

David Jones scored 29 points and Jahvon Quinerly added 24 as Memphis held off a late Texas A&M rally to topple the No. 21 Aggies 81-75 on Sunday in College Station, Texas.

Caleb Mills added 11 of his 13 points in the second half as the Tigers (7-2) scored a solid win against a ranked team that could have March implications. Memphis sank 52 percent of its field-goal attempts in the second half and connected on 9 of 22 3-pointers for the day.

Reserve Manny Obaseki scored 21 points to lead Texas A&M (7-3) but he was its only player in double figures. The Aggies hit on just 39.1 percent of their shots from the field, going 6-of-33 from the 3-point line.

The Tigers led by nine at halftime and owned a 14-point lead with 2:38 remaining before Texas A&M made a frantic push. It used a 12-2 run, capped by Obaseki's 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds left, to pull within 79-75, but Jones sank a pair of foul shots to seal the verdict.

Wade Taylor IV, the Aggies' leading scorer coming into the game, made just 3 of 14 attempts from the field and finished with nine points and eight assists.

Most of the first half was a game of Jones against Texas A&M. While the Aggies used multiple players to handle their attack, Memphis simply leaned on Jones and let him pour in the points.

Jones -- who was questionable to play after suffering an ankle injury in Wednesday night's 85-80 overtime win at VCU -- scored 18 of his team's first 22 points. When he drained a 3-pointer at the 5:40 mark, he had 21 points and the Tigers owned a 29-22 lead.

Texas A&M rallied to tie the game at 29 on a layup by Henry Coleman III with 2:41 left but Memphis finished the half on a 9-0 run mostly spearheaded by Quinerly. He had an assist, a layup and a 3-pointer to help the Tigers take a 38-29 edge to the break.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a David Jones powers Memphis past No. 21 Texas A&M puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up