Day 1: 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament scores

The 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament scores and results, and report after day one as the road to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, got going on Friday.
The shock of the day on Friday came from the Gainesville Regional where South Florida stunned No. 15 ranked Florida 5-3 in Game 1, sending the Gators to the losing side of the bracket and making it a bit more challenging for them to advance to the Super Regionals. Game 2 in the Gainesville Regional saw Miami edging South Alabama 1-0 to setup a clash with the Bulls.
Meanwhile, at the Knoxville Regional, No. 3 ranked Tennessee picked up a thrilling come-from-behind 9-8 victory over Wright State. Drew Gilbert’s walk-off grand slam was the telling play in the last bit of action under the lights at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Also in that regional, Liberty scored an 11-6 win over Duke in Game 1 and will face the Vols on Saturday.
In other highlighted 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament scores, No. 1 overall seed Arkansas put away NJIT 13-8 in the Fayetteville Regional to setup a clash with Nebraska, which beat Northeastern, 8-6, No. 2 Texas had an 11-0 victory over Southern in the Austin Regional, while in the Fort Worth Regional, Dallas Baptist had a 6-5 win over Oregon State, and UC Santa Barbara hammered Oklahoma State, 14-4 at the Tucson Regional
2021 NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament Scores – Friday June 4
Austin Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 2 Texas 11, Southern 0
Game 2: Arizona State 7, Fairfield 6
Columbia Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: South Carolina 4, Virginia 3
Game 2: No. 11 Old Dominion 4, Jacksonville 3
Eugene Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 14 Oregon 13, Central Conn. State 10
Game 2: Gonzaga 3, LSU 0
Fayetteville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas 13, NJIT 8
Game 2: Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6
Fort Worth Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: Dallas Baptist 6, Oregon State 5
Game 2: No. 6 TCU 12, McNeese 4
Gainesville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: South Florida 5, No. 15 Florida 3
Game 2: Miami 1, South Alabama 0
Greenville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 13 East Carolina 8, Norfolk State 5
Game 2: Charlotte 13, Maryland 10
Knoxville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: Liberty 11 vs. Duke 6
Game 2: No. 3 Tennessee 9, Wright State 8
Lubbock Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech 6 vs. Army 3
Game 2: North Carolina 5 vs. UCLA 4
Ruston Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: NC State 8, Alabama 1
Game 2: No. 16 Louisiana Tech 18, Rider 2
Stanford Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 9 Stanford 9, North Dakota State 1
Game 2: UC Irvine 7, Nevada 0
Tucson Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona 12 vs. Grand Canyon 6
Oxford Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: Florida State 5, Southern Miss 2
Game 2: No. 12 Ole Miss 6, SE Missouri State 3
Nashville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: Georgia Tech 7, Indiana State 6
Game 2: No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0
South Bend Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 10 Notre Dame 10, Central Michigan 0
Game 2: UConn 6, Michigan 1
Starkville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi State 8, Samford 4
Game 2: VCU 19, Campbell 4