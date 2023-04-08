Day 1: 2023 Carifta Games Schedule and How To Watch

The Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, hosted the 2023 Carifta Games, which kicked off on Saturday (8) with an action-packed schedule on the first day. The opening ceremony on Friday (7) set the tone for what is to come, and the athletes will now step into the limelight. Here is the order of events and the complete Day 1 schedule for the 2023 Carifta Games on Saturday, April 8.

2023 Carifta Games Live Stream: How to Watch?

If you’re a Caribbean track and field fan or simply an enthusiast from around the world, you don’t have to miss out on the action of the 2023 Carifta Games. The games are available for live viewing on various platforms, including SportMax, SportsMax2, the SportsMax App, Ceen TV in the Bahamas, and CVM TV in Jamaica. Fans in Trinidad and Tobago can catch the games on CNC3, while viewers in the Bahamas can tune in to ZNS Bahamas. – Read Also: Where and How To Watch The Carifta Games 2023?

For those who cannot make it to the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, live streaming options are available for your convenience. Whether you prefer to watch on TV or online, you can catch all the action in real-time. The event organizers have provided live streaming coverage, TV coverage, and updates to ensure you don’t miss any of the exciting moments. For live results, please click here

Day One Schedule Starts Early

The competition will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET this morning with the Heptathlon Open for girls, while the U17 High Jump Final for girls will take place at 9:05 a.m. ET. The Octathlon Open for boys starts at 9:10 a.m. and this event will feature 14 athletes, including two from the Bahamas! The opening day of competition will also witness a series of finals, including the 100m and 400m finals for all of the groups.

The Day 1 schedule featured a variety of finals, especially on the track, but the first running event gets going at 9:20 a.m. ET with the 100-meter for U17 girls. Fans were treated to an excellent mix of track and field event finals. Viewers worldwide enjoyed live streaming coverage of the event via several platforms.

The first day of the Carifta Games is expected to be a thriller!

2023 Carifta Games Schedule for Saturday, April 8 –

Day 1 Morning Session:

9:00 AM – Event 101: 100M Hurdles Heptathlon Girls – Event 1 (0.84m) – TRACK

9:05 AM – Event 102: High Jump U-17 Girls Final – FIELD

9:10 AM – Event 103: 100m Octathlon Boys – Event 1 – TRACK

9:15 AM – Event 104: Javelin Throw U-20 Boys Final (800g) – FIELD

9:20 AM – Event 105: 100m U-17 Girls Heats – TRACK

9:25 AM – Event 106: Shot Put U-17 Girls Final (3kg) – FIELD

9:40 AM – Event 107: 100m U-17 Boys Heats – TRACK

10:00 AM – Event 108: 100m U-20 Girls Heats – TRACK

10:20 AM – Event 109: 100m U-20 Boys Heats – TRACK

10:25 AM – Event 110: High Jump Heptathlon Girls – Event 2 – FIELD

10:35 AM – Event 111: Long Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 2 – FIELD

10:40 AM – Event 112: 400m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals – TRACK

10:55 AM – Event 113: 400m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals – TRACK

11:10 AM – Event 114: 400m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals – TRACK

11:25 AM – Event 115: 400m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals – TRACK

11:40 AM – Medal Ceremony

Saturday, April 8 – Day 1 Evening Session:

4:00 PM – Event 116: 100m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals – TRACK

4:05 PM – Event 117: Discus Throw U-20 Boys Final (3kg) – FIELD

4:10 PM – Event 118: Triple Jump U-20 Girls Finals – FIELD

4:10 PM – Event 119: 100m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals – TRACK

4:15 PM – Event 120: Shot Put Octathlon Boys- Event 3 (4kg) – FIELD

4:20 PM – Event 121: 100m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals – TRACK

4:30 PM – Event 122: 100m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals – TRACK

4:40 PM – Medal Ceremony

4:45 PM – Event 123: High Jump U-20 Boys Finals – FIELD

4:50 PM – Event 124: 1500m U-17 Girls Final – TRACK

5:00 PM – Event 125: 1500m U-17 Boys Final – TRACK

5:10 PM – Event 126: 1500m U-20 Girls Final – TRACK

5:15 PM – Event 127: Long Jump U-17 Boys Final – FIELD

5:20 PM – Event 128: 1500m U-20 Boys Final – TRACK

5:25 PM – Medal Ceremony

5:30 PM – Event 129: Shot Put Heptathlon Girls – Event 3 (4kg) – FIELD

5:50 PM – Event 130: Discus Throw U-20 Girls Final (1kg) – FIELD

5:55 PM – Event 131: 400m U-17 Girls Final – TRACK

6:00 PM – Event 132: 400m U-17 Boys Final – TRACK

6:05 PM – Event 133: 400m U-20 Girls Final – TRACK

6:10 PM – Event 134: 400m U-20 Boys Final – TRACK

6:15 PM – Event 135: 400m Octathlon Boys – Event 4 – TRACK

6:25 PM – Event 136: 200m Heptathlon – Event 4 – TRACK

6:35 PM – Event 137: 100m Special Olympics – TRACK

6:45 PM – Event 138: 100m U-17 Girls Final – TRACK

6:50 PM – Event 139: 100m U-17 Boys Final – TRACK

6:55 PM – Event 140: 100m U-20 Girls Final – TRACK

7:00 PM – Event 141: 100m U-20 Boys Final – TRACK

7:05 PM – Medal Ceremony

Gary Smith and Symone Goss are reporters with World-Track and Field