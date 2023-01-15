Day 1: Australian Open 2023 order of event (Jan. 15)

The Australian Open 2023 Order of event on Day 1 and how to watch all the live streaming coverage on Jan. 15/16. No. 1 seeds Iga Swiatek and Rafa Nadal will both be in action on the first day of action. Check them out!

MELBOURNE, Jan 15 – The following is the order of play on the main show courts on Day 1 of the Australian Open 2023, in Melbourne on Monday (16). For those viewing the United States, the tournament will begin on Sunday.

The first day’s coverage will feature No. 1 Rafa Nadal of Spain who will get his title defense underway against Great Britain’s Jack Draper. Nadal will take the court versus Draper at 10:30 pm ET. Read more: How to watch the Australian Open 2023 in USA?

Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)

Night session: From 7 p.m. local time (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v 7-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Yuan Yue (China) v 6-Maria Sakkari (Greece)

No. 1 seed Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Jack Draper (Britain)

Night session

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Jule Niemeier (Germany)

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v No. 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

No. 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Jaqueline Cristian (Romania)

10-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Pedro Martinez (Spain)

Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v No. 24-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

Night session

No. 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Quentin Halys (France)

No. 10-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Anna Blinkova (Russia)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Kyle Edmund (Britain) v No. 15-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Alison van Uytvanck (Belgium) v 15-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Sebastian Baez (Argentina) v Jason Kubler (Australia)

Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v No. 6-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)