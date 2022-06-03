Day 1: How to watch 2022 college baseball regionals?

The 2022 college baseball regional championship will begin today, Friday, 3 June from several different sites around the country and below will be the schedule, TV channels, live streaming and game times for all the matchups taking place today.

ALSO READ: NCAA college softball Super Regional 2022 results

Among the leading teams in action today is action today are national top 16 seeds including No. 1 Tennessee (53-7) as the road to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha begins.

Stanford (41-14), Oregon State (44-15), Virginia Tech (41-12), Texas A&M (37-18), Miami (Florida) (39-18), Oklahoma State (39-20), East Carolina (42-18), Texas (42-19), North Carolina (38-19), Southern Mississippi (43-16), Louisville (38-18-1) Florida (39-22), Auburn (37-19), Maryland (45-12) and Georgia Southern (40-18).

The first games on the schedule today will begin at 12:00 pm ET, while ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN2, WatchESPN.com, SEC Network and ACC Network providing the live television and streaming webcast.

Day 1: 2022 college baseball regionals schedule, TV channels and streams

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

Gainesville Regional hosted Florida

Blacksburg regional hosted by Virginia Tech

Stanford regional hosted by Stanford

College Park Regional hosted by Maryland

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)

Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

Corvallis regional hosted by Oregon State