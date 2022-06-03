Day 1: How to watch 2022 college baseball regionals?

The 2022 college baseball regional championship will begin today, Friday, 3 June from several different sites around the country and below will be the schedule, TV channels, live streaming and game times for all the matchups taking place today.
Among the leading teams in action today is action today are national top 16 seeds including No. 1 Tennessee (53-7) as the road to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha begins.
Stanford (41-14), Oregon State (44-15), Virginia Tech (41-12), Texas A&M (37-18), Miami (Florida) (39-18), Oklahoma State (39-20), East Carolina (42-18), Texas (42-19), North Carolina (38-19), Southern Mississippi (43-16), Louisville (38-18-1) Florida (39-22), Auburn (37-19), Maryland (45-12) and Georgia Southern (40-18).
The first games on the schedule today will begin at 12:00 pm ET, while ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN2, WatchESPN.com, SEC Network and ACC Network providing the live television and streaming webcast.
Day 1: 2022 college baseball regionals schedule, TV channels and streams
Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee
- #2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. #3 Campbell (40-17), 12 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #1 Tennessee (53-7) vs. #4 Alabama St (34-23), 6 p.m., SECN | Live stream
Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern
- #2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. #3 Texas Tech (37-20), 2 p.m., ACCN | Live stream
- #1 Ga. Southern (40-18) vs. #4 UNC Greensboro (34-28), 7 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Austin Regional hosted by Texas
- #1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 2 p.m., LHN | Live stream
- #2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. #3 DBU (34-22-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina
- #1 East Carolina (42 – 18) vs. #4 Coppin St. (24 – 28), 1 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #3 Coastal Carolina (36 – 18 – 1) #2 Virginia (38 – 17), 6 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M
- #1 Texas A&M (37 – 18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (38 – 18), 2 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #3 Louisiana (36 – 21) vs. #2 TCU (36 – 20), 8 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville
- #1 Louisville (38-18-1) vs. #4 Southeast Mo. St. (37-20), 2 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #2 Oregon (35-23) vs. #3 Michigan (32-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Gainesville Regional hosted Florida
- #2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. #3 Liberty (37-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #1 Florida (39-22) vs. #4 Central Mich. (42-17), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Blacksburg regional hosted by Virginia Tech
- #3 Columbia (30 – 16) vs. #2 Gonzaga (36 – 17), 1 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #1 Virginia Tech (41 – 12) vs. #4 Wright St. (30 – 25), 7 p.m., ACCN | Live stream
Stanford regional hosted by Stanford
- #1 Stanford (41 – 14) vs. #4 Binghamton (22 – 28), 4 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #3 UC Santa Barbara (43 – 12) vs. #2 Texas St. (45 – 12), 9 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
College Park Regional hosted by Maryland
- #2 Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. #3 UConn (46-13), 1 p.m., ESPNU | Live stream
- #1 Maryland (45-12) vs. #4 LIU (37-19), 7 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina
- #1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21), 2 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #3 VCU (40-18), 7 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.
- #3 Grand Canyon (41 – 19) vs. #2 Arkansas (38 – 18), 1 p.m., SECN | Live stream
- #1 Oklahoma St. (39 – 20) vs. #4 Missouri St. (30 – 27), 7 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)
- #1 Miami (FL) (39 – 18) vs. #4 Canisius (29 – 23), 10 a.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #3 Ole Miss (32 – 22) vs. #2 Arizona (37 – 23), 1:55 p.m., TBD | Live stream
Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi
- #1 Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. #4 Army West Point (31-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
- #2 LSU (38-20) vs. #3 Kennesaw St. (35-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn
- #2 UCLA (38-22) vs. #3 Florida St. (33-23), 12 p.m., ESPN2 | Live stream
- #1 Auburn (37-19) vs. #4 Southeastern La. (30-29), 7 p.m., ESPN+ | Live stream
Corvallis regional hosted by Oregon State