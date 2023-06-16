Day 1: How to watch the 2023 Men’s College Baseball World Series?

The 2023 Men’s College Baseball World Series begins today, Friday, June 16, 2023 with two games at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska and you can watch live streaming coverage of both games today. All games in the 2023 College Baseball World Series will be televised live on ESPN Networks.

At 2:00 p.m. ET on June 16, 2023, Oral Roberts, representing the state of Oklahoma, will take on TCU, representing the state of Texas in the first game of the day. Live television and online streaming coverage will be on ESPN and ESPN+. You can also watch live streaming coverage with the ESPN App and WatchESPN.com.

Game 2 on Friday at the 2023 men’s College Baseball World Series will see No. 7 Virginia looking to take down No. 2 Florida. This game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and is also live on ESPN.

Read more news: South Carolina 9, Georgia 0: Hicks, Austin lead Gamecocks to win in SEC Tournament opener

Men’s College World Series

Double elimination; all times ET

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU; 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 2 Florida; 7 p.m. on ESPN