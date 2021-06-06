Home
Day 2: 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament scores – June 5
June 6, 2021 No Comments
Aleman_SEC_Baseball_2021_Florida_Alabama

The following are the 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament scores and results from Saturday’s day 2 action on June 5. The latest results saw a number of teams survived being eliminated from the NCAA tournament, while there were no such luck for others who must now head home and watch the rest of the season from the sidelines.

The featured team eliminated early from the 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament on Saturday was No. 15 Florida after the Gators shockingly suffered back-to-back defeats at the Gainesville Regional. Florida entered the regional tournament as one of the formed teams and was predicted to advance to the Super Regional.

How to watch 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional, schedule & times

However, after losing to South Florida on Friday, the Gators suffered a second successive loss to South Alabama, a stunning 19-1 defeat, which resulted in them being eliminated.

No. 1 overall seed Arkansas continues to impress after scoring a 5-1 win over Nebraska at the Fayetteville Regional, while LSU kept its tournament hopes alive with a hard fought 6-5 win over Central Conn. State in 10 innings in the Eugene Regional.

2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament scores – Day 2

Austin Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Fairfield 6, Southern 2 (Southern eliminated)
Game 4: No. 2 Texas 10, Arizona State 3

Columbia Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Virginia 13, Jacksonville 8, (Jacksonville eliminated)
Game 4: No. 11 Old Dominion 2, South Carolina 1

Eugene Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: LSU 6, Central Conn. State 5 (10) (Central Conn. State eliminated)
Game 4: No. 14 Oregon 7, Gonzaga 3

Fayetteville Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: NJIT 3, Northeastern 2 (Northeastern eliminated)
Game 4: No. 1 Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1

Fort Worth Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Oregon State 10, McNeese 5 (McNeese eliminated)
Game 4: Dallas Baptist 8, No. 6 TCU 6

Gainesville Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: South Alabama 19, No. 15 Florida 1 (Florida eliminated)
Game 4: South Florida 10, Miami 2

Greenville Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Maryland 16, Norfolk State 0 (Norfolk State eliminated)
Game 4: No. 13 East Carolina 7, Charlotte 5

Knoxville Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Duke 14, Wright State 6 (Wright State eliminated)
Game 4: No. 3 Tennessee 9, Liberty 3

Lubbock Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: UCLA 13, Army, 3 (Army eliminated)
Game 4: No. 8 Texas Tech 7, North Carolina 2

Nashville Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Indiana State 9, Presbyterian 2 (Presbyterian eliminated)
Game 4: No. 4 Vanderbilt 4, Georgia Tech 3

Oxford Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Southern Miss 21, SE Missouri State 0 (SE Missouri State eliminated)
Game 4: No. 12 Ole Miss 4, Florida State 3

Ruston Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Alabama 3, Rider 1 (Rider eliminated)
Game 4: NC State 8, No. 16 Louisiana Tech 3

South Bend Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Central Michigan 8, Michigan 2 (Michigan eliminated)
Game 4: No. 10 Notre Dame 26, UConn 3

Stanford Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: North Dakota State 6, Nevada 1 (Nevada eliminated)
Game 4: No. 9 Stanford 12, UC Irvine 4

Starkville Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Campbell 16, Samford 13 (Samford eliminated)
Game 4: No. 7 Mississippi State 16, VCU 4

Tucson Regional

Saturday, June 5:
Game 3: Oklahoma State 5, Grand Canyon 3 (Grand Canyon eliminated)
Game 4: No. 5 Arizona 4, UC Santa Barbara 0

