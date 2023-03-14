Day 2: How to watch the 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship?

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, is ready to host another thrilling day of action as the 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Final Site schedule rolls into Day 2 on Tuesday, March 14. Fans can watch all the action live on NAIA Network | Follow Live stats here.

SportingAlert and Newswire will continue to provide reports, and there are four more games are on the docket today, with college basketball enthusiasts and participating schools eagerly anticipating a series of electrifying encounters here again. – Read more: Day 1: 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship result

On Monday’s opening day, only one of the two No. 1 seeds managed to survive, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering how the other top seeds will fare today. As Day 2 gets underway, all eyes are on the two remaining No. 1 seeds, Grace (Ind.) and Arizona Christian –to see if they can avoid the same fate.

In the first matchup of the day, No. 2 Langston (Okla.) will square off against No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.) at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Next up is a highly anticipated game between No. 1 Grace (Ind.) and No. 5 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) at 4:00 p.m. ET. Can the underdogs from Tennessee cause a shocking upset, or will Grace show why they’re the top seed in the tournament?

Later in the day, No. 2 Indiana Tech will take on No. 3 Jamestown (N.D.) at 6:00 p.m. ET. Then, the last game of the night features No. 1 Arizona Christian battling No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Basketball enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating another day of captivating hoops action in Kansas City, with four games on tap that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Final Site: Day Two Matchups | March 14, 2023

