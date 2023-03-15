Day 2 results: 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship

Grace (Ind.) and Arizona Christian, both No. 1 seeds, advanced at the 2023 NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship Final Site on March 14.

Rog Stein of Indiana Tech reacts at the 2023 NAIA Men's Basketball Championships. Photo credit: MSH Visual

KANSAS CITY, MO. (March 15) — Day Two of the 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Final Site at the Municipal Auditorium witnessed the conclusion of the first-round games, which set the stage for the quarterfinal round. Grace (Ind.) and Arizona Christian, both No. 1 seeds, advanced, along with three-time national champion Georgetown (Ky.).

Grace (Ind.) had a convincing victory against Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) in their first-round game, winning 86-67. Kyran Jones led the Lancers with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting and grabbed 15 rebounds. Tae Dozier came off the bench and contributed five assists to the squad’s win.

Arizona Christian, the other top-seeded team, had a dominant performance against Morningside (Iowa), winning 85-63 and also advanced to the quarterfinal round. The Firestorm improved their record to 27-5 on the season.

Bryce Davis, a senior forward, led the team with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Angelo Johnson and Trent Hudgens contributed 14 points each, and Dennis Flowers III scored 12 points. KeyVaughn Williams added 10 points off the bench.

Indiana Tech secured a victory over Jamestown (N.D.) with a 61-51 scoreline. Rog Stein led Indiana Tech with 17 points and six rebounds. Mason Walters scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Jamestown in a losing effort.

Georgetown (Ky.) secured a victory over Langston (Okla.) with a 74-60 scoreline.

NAIA Men’s Basketball Championships First Round Results – Day Two | March 14, 2023

  • No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.) def. No. 2 Langston (Okla.) 74-60 | Box Score
  • No. 1 Grace (Ind.) def. No. 5 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 86-67 | Box Score
  • No. 2 Indiana Tech def. No 3 Jamestown (N.D.) 61-51 | Box Score
  • No. 1 Arizona Christian def. No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) 85-63 | Box Score

Stay tuned for more updates as the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Final Site at the Municipal Auditorium continues.

