Day 3: 2022 College Baseball Regionals results and how to watch

The following is the latest results and updates from the 2022 NCAA Championships on Sunday, 5 June. Check out which teams were already eliminated, who are the ones hoping to stay alive where will be late night battles be!

Below are the latest updates from all the 2022 College Baseball Regionals

Follow all the scoreboards here and live streaming

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8

No. 1 Tennessee 10, Alabama State 0

Georgia Tech 13, Alabama State 4 (Alabama State eliminated)

No. 1 Tennessee 12, Campbell 7

Georgia Tech 16, Campbell 5 (Campbell eliminated)

No. 1 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU)

Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern

Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2

No. 16 Georgia Southern 8, UNC Greensboro 0

Texas Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0 (UNC Greensboro eliminated)

Notre Dame 6, Georgia Southern 4

Texas Tech 3, No. 16 Georgia Southern 1 (Georgia Southern eliminated)

Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech | 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

No. 9 Texas 11, Air Force 3

Louisiana Tech 12, DBU 5

Air Force 5, DBU 1 (DBU eliminated)

No. 9 Texas 5, Louisiana Tech 2

Air Force 9, Louisiana Tech 7 (Louisiana Tech eliminated)

No. 9 Texas vs. Air Force | 8 p.m. Sunday

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

No. 8 East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1

Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2

Coastal Carolina 10, Coppin State 8 (Coppin State eliminated)

No. 8 East Carolina 4, Virginia 2

Coastal Carolina 7, Virginia 6 (Virginia eliminated)

No. 8 East Carolina vs. Virginia | 6 p.m. Sunday

College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M

No. 5 Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2

Louisiana 7, TCU 6

TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (Oral Roberts eliminated)

No. 5 Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6

TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (Louisiana eliminated)

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. TCU | 8 p.m. Sunday

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

No. 12 Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri State 2

Michigan 8, Oregon 6

Oregon 18, Southeast Missouri State 6 (Southeast Missouri State eliminated)

Michigan 7, No. 12 Louisville 3

No. 12 Louisville 8, Oregon 5 (Oregon eliminated)

Michigan 1 vs. Louisville 20 | 4 p.m. Sunday

Gainesville Regional hosted Florida

Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3

No. 13 Florida 7, Central Michigan 3

Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2 (Liberty eliminated)

Oklahoma 9, No. 13 Florida 4

No. 13 Florida 6, Central Michigan 5 (Central Michigan eliminated)

Oklahoma vs. Florida | 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)

Blacksburg regional hosted by Virginia Tech

Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2

No. 4 Virginia Tech 15, Wright State 9

Gonzaga 11, Wright State 9 (Wright State eliminated)

No. 4 Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4

Columbia 15, Gonzaga 6 (Gonzaga eliminated)

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Columbia | 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)

Stanford regional hosted by Stanford

No. 2 Stanford 20, Binghamton 7

Texas State 7, UC Santa Barbara 3

UC Santa Barbara 9, Binghamton 4 (Binghamton eliminated)

Texas State 5, No. 2 Stanford 2

No. 2 Stanford vs. UC Santa Barbara | Elimination Game | 4 p.m. Sunday

Texas State vs. TBD | 10 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU)

College Park Regional hosted by Maryland

UConn 8, Wake Forest 7

No. 15 Maryland 23, LIU 2

Wake Forest 10, LIU 4 (LIU eliminated)

UConn 10, No. 15 Maryland 5

No. 15 Maryland 10, Wake Forest 5 (Wake Forest eliminated)

UConn vs. Maryland | 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

No. 10 North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4

VCU 8, Georgia 1

Georgia 24, Hofstra 1 (Hofstra eliminated)

VCU 4, No. 10 North Carolina 3

No. 10 North Carolina 6, Georgia 5 (Georgia eliminated)

VCU vs. No. 10 North Carolina | 6 p.m. Sunday (ACCN)

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State

Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1

No. 7 Oklahoma State 10, Missouri State 5

Missouri State 8, Grand Canyon 7 (Grand Canyon eliminated)

Arkansas 20, No. 7 Oklahoma State 12

No. 7 Oklahoma State 29, Missouri State 15 (Missouri State eliminated)

Arkansas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)

No. 6 Miami (FL) 11, Canisius 6

Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4

Arizona 7, Canisius 5

No. 6 Miami 1 (FL) vs. Ole Miss 2 | 3:06 p.m. Sunday

Arizona vs. Miami | Elimination Game | 7:44 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)

Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi

No. 11 Southern Miss 2, Army 0

LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11 | LSU score 10

Kennesaw State 9, Army 8 (Army eliminated)

LSU 7, No. 11 Southern Miss 6 (10 innings)

No. 11 Southern Miss 4, Kennesaw State 3 (10 innings) (Kennesaw State eliminated)

LSU vs. No. 11 Southern Miss | 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

Florida State 5, UCLA 3

No. 14 Auburn 19, Southeastern Louisiana 7

UCLA 16, Southeastern Louisiana 2 (Southeastern Louisiana eliminated)

No. 14 Auburn 21, Florida State 7

UCLA 2, Florida State 1 (Florida State eliminated)

No. 14 Auburn vs. UCLA | 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)

Corvallis regional hosted by Oregon State

San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2

No. 3 Oregon State 5, New Mexico State 4

Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico State 1 (New Mexico State eliminated)

No. 3 Oregon State 12, San Diego 3

Vanderbilt vs. San Diego | Elimination Game | 4 p.m. Sunday

No. 3 Oregon State vs. Vanderbilt | 9 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+)