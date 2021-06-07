Home
Day 3: College Baseball Regional scores: June 6
Featured

Day 3: College Baseball Regional scores: June 6

June 7, 2021 No Comments
LSU_Baseball_vs_Auburn

The following are the latest 2021 College Baseball Regional tournament scores, results and recap on Sunday, June 6, with several teams already securing places into the Super Regionals series, which will get going later this week.

No. 2 Texas continued its impressive run in the regional tournament after the Longhorns eased to a comfortable 12-2 victory over Fairfield in the Austin Regional to advance to the Super Regionals.

However, No. 1 Arkansas, the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament, suffered a 5-3 defeat to an impressive Nebraska side and must now win on Monday to secure passage into the next round of the tournament.

Elsewhere, SEC powerhouse LSU extended its run at the regional tournament with another important victory, defeating No. 14 Oregon 4-1 in the Eugene Regional to force rematch on Monday. The Tigers had defeated Gonzaga in their elimination game earlier in the day.

Also advancing to the Super Regionals on Sunday were No. 5 Arizona, No. 13 East Carolina, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 8 Texas Tech, and NC State.

College Baseball Regional scores: June 6

Austin Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Fairfield 9, Arizona State 7 (ASU eliminated)
Game 6: No. 2 Texas 12, Fairfield 2 (Fairfield eliminated)
No. 2 Texas advances to super regional

Columbia Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Virginia 3, South Carolina 2 (South Carolina eliminated)
Game 6: Virginia 8, No. 11 Old Dominion 3

Eugene Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: LSU 9, Gonzaga 4 (Gonzaga eliminated)
Game 6: LSU 4, No. 14 Oregon 1

Fayetteville Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Nebraska 18, NJIT 4 (NJIT eliminated)
Game 6: Nebraska 5, No. 1 Arkansas 3

Fort Worth Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Oregon State 3, No. 6 TCU 2 (No. 6 TCU eliminated)
Game 6: Oregon State 5, Dallas Baptist 4

Gainesville Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: South Alabama 7, Miami 2 (Miami eliminated)
Game 6: South Alabama 4, South Florida 0 (Game suspended in fifth inning)

Greenville Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Maryland 2, Charlotte 1 (Charlotte eliminated)
Game 6: No. 13 East Carolina 9, Maryland 6 (Maryland eliminated)
No. 13 East Carolina advances to super regional

Knoxville Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Liberty 15, Duke 4 (Duke eliminated)
Game 6: No. 3 Tennessee 3, Liberty 1 (Liberty eliminated)
No. 3 Tennessee advances to super regional

Lubbock Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: UCLA 12, North Carolina 2 (North Carolina eliminated)
Game 6: No. 8 Texas Tech 8, UCLA 2 (UCLA eliminated)
No. 8 Texas Tech advances to super regional

Nashville Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Georgia Tech 9, Indiana State 0 (Indiana State eliminated)
Game 6: Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Oxford Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Southern Miss 7, Florida State 4 (FSU eliminated)
Game 6: Southern Miss 10, No. 12 Ole Miss 7

Ruston Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: No. 16 Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 8 (Alabama eliminated)
Game 6: NC State 14, No. 16 Louisiana Tech 7 (No. 16 Louisiana Tech eliminated)
NC State advances to super regional

Stanford Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: UC Irvine 18, North Dakota State 3 (North Dakota State eliminated)
Game 6: UC Irvine 8, Stanford 4

South Bend Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Central Michigan 14, UConn 9 (UConn eliminated)
Game 6: No. 10 Notre Dame 14, Central Michigan 2 (Central Michigan eliminated)
No. 10 Notre Dame advances to super regionals

Starkville Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Campbell 19, VCU 10 (VCU eliminated)

Tucson Regional

Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: UC Santa Barbara 13, vs. Oklahoma State 3 (Oklahoma State eliminated)
Game 6: No. 5 Arizona 5, UC Santa Barbara 2 (UC Santa Barbara eliminated)
No. 5 Arizona advances to super regional

Super regionals

Friday, June 11, to Monday, June 14

Tags
CEDRIC HANCOCK

As a youngster, I was never really good at sports, even though I tried my hardest. Nevertheless, I am big fan of writing and enjoys reporting from events across the globe. I am Cedrick. Love!

Related Stories

Leave a Comment!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.