Day 3: College Baseball Regional scores: June 6

The following are the latest 2021 College Baseball Regional tournament scores, results and recap on Sunday, June 6, with several teams already securing places into the Super Regionals series, which will get going later this week.
No. 2 Texas continued its impressive run in the regional tournament after the Longhorns eased to a comfortable 12-2 victory over Fairfield in the Austin Regional to advance to the Super Regionals.
However, No. 1 Arkansas, the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament, suffered a 5-3 defeat to an impressive Nebraska side and must now win on Monday to secure passage into the next round of the tournament.
Elsewhere, SEC powerhouse LSU extended its run at the regional tournament with another important victory, defeating No. 14 Oregon 4-1 in the Eugene Regional to force rematch on Monday. The Tigers had defeated Gonzaga in their elimination game earlier in the day.
Also advancing to the Super Regionals on Sunday were No. 5 Arizona, No. 13 East Carolina, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 8 Texas Tech, and NC State.
College Baseball Regional scores: June 6
Austin Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Fairfield 9, Arizona State 7 (ASU eliminated)
Game 6: No. 2 Texas 12, Fairfield 2 (Fairfield eliminated)
No. 2 Texas advances to super regional
Columbia Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Virginia 3, South Carolina 2 (South Carolina eliminated)
Game 6: Virginia 8, No. 11 Old Dominion 3
Eugene Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: LSU 9, Gonzaga 4 (Gonzaga eliminated)
Game 6: LSU 4, No. 14 Oregon 1
Fayetteville Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Nebraska 18, NJIT 4 (NJIT eliminated)
Game 6: Nebraska 5, No. 1 Arkansas 3
Fort Worth Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Oregon State 3, No. 6 TCU 2 (No. 6 TCU eliminated)
Game 6: Oregon State 5, Dallas Baptist 4
Gainesville Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: South Alabama 7, Miami 2 (Miami eliminated)
Game 6: South Alabama 4, South Florida 0 (Game suspended in fifth inning)
Greenville Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Maryland 2, Charlotte 1 (Charlotte eliminated)
Game 6: No. 13 East Carolina 9, Maryland 6 (Maryland eliminated)
No. 13 East Carolina advances to super regional
Knoxville Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Liberty 15, Duke 4 (Duke eliminated)
Game 6: No. 3 Tennessee 3, Liberty 1 (Liberty eliminated)
No. 3 Tennessee advances to super regional
Lubbock Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: UCLA 12, North Carolina 2 (North Carolina eliminated)
Game 6: No. 8 Texas Tech 8, UCLA 2 (UCLA eliminated)
No. 8 Texas Tech advances to super regional
Nashville Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Georgia Tech 9, Indiana State 0 (Indiana State eliminated)
Game 6: Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
Oxford Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Southern Miss 7, Florida State 4 (FSU eliminated)
Game 6: Southern Miss 10, No. 12 Ole Miss 7
Ruston Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: No. 16 Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 8 (Alabama eliminated)
Game 6: NC State 14, No. 16 Louisiana Tech 7 (No. 16 Louisiana Tech eliminated)
NC State advances to super regional
Stanford Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: UC Irvine 18, North Dakota State 3 (North Dakota State eliminated)
Game 6: UC Irvine 8, Stanford 4
South Bend Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Central Michigan 14, UConn 9 (UConn eliminated)
Game 6: No. 10 Notre Dame 14, Central Michigan 2 (Central Michigan eliminated)
No. 10 Notre Dame advances to super regionals
Starkville Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: Campbell 19, VCU 10 (VCU eliminated)
Tucson Regional
Sunday, June 6:
Game 5: UC Santa Barbara 13, vs. Oklahoma State 3 (Oklahoma State eliminated)
Game 6: No. 5 Arizona 5, UC Santa Barbara 2 (UC Santa Barbara eliminated)
No. 5 Arizona advances to super regional
Super regionals
Friday, June 11, to Monday, June 14